Order on the Go with Piccadilly Restaurants’ New Paytronix-Powered Rewards App

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that Piccadilly Restaurants has launched a powerful new rewards program and mobile app leveraging the Paytronix platform. With Piccadilly Rewards customers can browse the menu and order favorite southern, homestyle cooking right from their phone -- immediately earning points, rewards and more with a membership that earns free meals.



“Piccadilly Rewards is a fun new way to engage and reward loyal guests for joining us for a meal,” said Azam Malik, CEO at Piccadilly. “Members can view special offers and order a homestyle meal with just a few clicks on their smartphone, and their rewards are loaded right into the app – including exclusive deals and surprise rewards. Between the loyalty platform, messaging and the mobile app, the Paytronix platform provides us with what we need to create a great guest experience.”

Known for its long history of serving homestyle comfort food, Piccadilly turned to Paytronix to bring its Louisiana flair and warm hospitality to its rewards program. By applying artificial intelligence (AI), Paytronix can learn from and personalized interactions to enhance the guest experience and build even stronger relationship-based loyalty.

“Piccadilly Rewards was built to not only reward, but to engage with guests, learning from each interaction to better customize offers and rewards,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing for Paytronix. “By establishing a direct relationship and learning from customers’ behavior, Piccadilly is providing a relevant, personal experience to each guest even beyond the walls of the restaurant.”

The new Piccadilly mobile app enables users to order meals, pay, manage rewards and view available offers. Piccadilly Rewards is a points-based program in which members earn 10 points for every $1 spent (excluding discounts and taxes). Rewards can be redeemed for free drinks and meals. Those who sign up now also earn a free beverage on their next visit. Download the App or visit https://www.piccadilly.com/loyalty/ for more information.

About Piccadilly Restaurants

Piccadilly Restaurants, owned by Piccadilly Holdings LLC, has 33 locations in seven states, primarily in the southeastern U.S. In addition to its traditional restaurants, Piccadilly operates Piccadilly Emergency Services, which provides meals in emergency and disaster settings, and Piccadilly Food Service, which offers meals for schools, hospitals, and government organizations. To learn more, visit www.piccadilly.com.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.