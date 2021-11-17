Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Two Key Development Partners for KIQ X Industries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX: KLS) (NYSE MKT: KIQ) ("Kelso" or the "Company") reports that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary KIQ X Industries (“KIQX”) has secured two key prototype development partners in its KXI™ Wildertec™ Heavy Duty (“HD”) Suspension (“KXI”) project.



Vector Truck Designs (“Vector”) and Kinetic Drive Solutions (“KDS”) have been contracted by KIQX to provide a team of automotive engineers, control system designers and software specialists that can guide KIQX to a regulatory compliant final production-ready HD prototype. Design ambitions are to meet the needs of the Company’s target markets with technological performance that can deliver new standards for safety and efficiency while providing environmental and cultural responsibility for vocational wilderness transportation applications.

Vector will lead the project in final stage prototype design and development of all mechanical components. With deep roots in OEM design, Vector has been building heavy duty vehicle suspensions for the world’s top companies for decades. Vector is fully qualified to build KXI to meet the rigorous standards for regulatory compliance, performance and dependability.

Vector’s Chief Engineer, Marlin Toews comments: “Our team of uniquely skilled designers with a combined 80+ years of experience in chassis, suspension, steering and driveline expertise is capable, ready and eager to deliver on KIQX’s goal of developing a highly robust, no-road vehicle that delivers full road and highway compliance.”

KDS joins KIQX as a specialist engineering partner who can lead to the development and completion of an integrated suspension control system for the HD prototype. The KDS design team brings a wealth of experience in control system development integrating ride height, stability, central tire inflation systems, rear steering functions featuring intelligent computerized vehicle control systems. KDS is a respected and accredited service and product provider of mission critical mobility systems to elite organizations across the globe.

Ron Shaeper, Chief Engineer at KDS comments: “Our multi-disciplinary team of driveline and control system designers shall combine the latest technologies and apply our robust model-based system engineering approach to optimize the functional design, control system and performance of the KXI “road-to-no-road” vehicle solution.”

Chris Stewart, President of KIQX comments: “Based on currently non-serviced market needs for emergency responders, natural resources and energy organizations for more capable and lower ecological impact wilderness travel technologies, the KXI development team brings the fundamental knowledge to convert a standard one ton pickup truck into a sophisticated purpose-built commercial specialty vehicle. Vector and KDS bring their proven track records and unique sets of specialized expertise that can ensure the diminishment of dangerous, inefficient and environmentally insensitive driving practices in the wilderness.”

The prototype vehicle, when completed will go through extensive engineering integrity and Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards compliance testing. This is to ensure that equipment operators are able to utilize the full efficiency of the KXI technology without compromising the safety of the occupants or the general public. COVID-19 has created many supply chain issues in the automotive industries but the completion of the prototype is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

James R. Bond, CEO of the Company comments: "Relationships and support from the automotive specialist engineering community continue to grow favorably. This has allowed Kelso to maintain the development of its KXI™ Wildertec™ brand through the pursuit of best available technology solutions for wilderness transportation applications. We are encouraged to date by the number of qualified contractors that are providing expertise to support our design ambitions. Kelso is pleased that Vector and KDS are the first of several industry specialists that are officially joining the KXI project.”

Kelso is a diverse product development company that specializes in the design, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. The Company’s reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high-quality rail tank car valve equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

