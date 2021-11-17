TaskHuman Launches World’s First Real-Time 1:1 Coaching Platform Over Live Video Call

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskHuman , the 1:1 digital coaching platform, announced that it has raised $9.5 million in Series A funding to advance its mission of organizing the world’s human experiences and expertise and bringing them to billions of people worldwide over video call.



TaskHuman’s revolutionary app helps users instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive, global network of specialists covering nearly 1,000 aspects of daily life, such as physical fitness, mental well-being, spiritual, emotional, financial, career & leadership coaching, and more. TaskHuman has scoured the globe to find, curate, and bring a diverse network of specialists 24/7 right to users’ fingertips. With nearly 1,000 coaches from over 20 countries, TaskHuman users can get on-the-spot insight and coaching based on their specific needs for those daily moments in life when generic articles or watching pre-recorded videos just doesn’t cut it. Users can enjoy 100% secure and confidential 1:1 sessions on the TaskHuman platform anytime, anywhere.

The Series A round was led by USVP with participation from new investors Madrona Venture Group and RingCentral Ventures, along with existing investor Impact Venture Capital. Prominent angel investors include Baron Davis (2x NBA All Star), Sanjay Mehrotra (CEO of Micron), Gopi Kallayil (Chief Evangelist, Google) and Somesh Khanna (McKinsey). This brings total capital raised to date to $14.3 million.

“Access to instant 1:1 personalized guidance should be a fundamental human right,” said Ravi Swaminathan, co-founder and CEO of TaskHuman. “With TaskHuman, every person can now engage with their own personal dream team of specialists via video call and amplify their daily work and personal lives through live human support and connection. In doing so, we also provide coaches an outlet to pursue their passion and connect with others who need their help.”

Organizations can also extend TaskHuman as a benefit to their workforce, allowing employees to amplify their daily work and personal lives. With TaskHuman’s unlimited pricing model, every employee can engage in limitless ways to address their goals privately and confidentially, with unlimited in-app content, LIVE 1:1 video calls, and group sessions. TaskHuman supports organizations including Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Medidata, Purdue University, RingCentral, IntelyCare, Southwest Transplant Alliance, One Workplace, and Freedom Learning Group, that extend the network as a benefit to support employees’ personal and professional goals.

"With the changing employee landscape of remote work, global equity, and other life pressures, mental health and overall employee well-being are at the forefront of employee recruitment, retention, and engagement,” said Rick Lewis, general partner at USVP. “TaskHuman is reimagining personal and professional well-being and growth within a new kind of virtual services category. By putting the power of personal well-being at everyone’s fingertips, we see a tremendous market opportunity for TaskHuman, and we are excited to be part of their mission.”

“With a global need for real-time solutions, we saw the magic of TaskHuman immediately,” said Jack Crawford, founding general partner at Impact Venture Capital. “The visionary management team, innovative technology, and optimal market timing have aligned to position TaskHuman for extraordinary success. I am thrilled to be a board member and early investor at this impactful company alongside world-class venture capital firms like USVP and Madrona.”

The latest Series A round will be leveraged for product development and to support the platform’s expansion into a wider range of topics, to reach more consumers and their unique needs and interests. It will also support the company’s increasing hiring and marketing efforts.

General consumers can also utilize TaskHuman by downloading the app directly from the App Store or Google Play . Visit here to learn more.