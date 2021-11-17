MediaWallah Raises Targeted Series A Investment Round

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaWallah, the identity by design provider to the world’s premier brands, publishers, platforms and agencies, today announced that the company has closed a $2.3m Series A investment round from both previous and new strategic investors. The Series A, made at an equity ownership percentage that is significantly lower than the norm, is specifically earmarked for innovation and expansion of the company’s security technology capabilities and commercial teams. MediaWallah took a minimal investment as they are already profitable and growing.



“We have been very strategic in our decision to raise this investment round. The timing is right to focus on sales team growth as well as invest in broadening our product offerings. Top tier brands and publishers are building out their addressability solutions now, and demand for our identity-by-design approach has never been greater,” said Nancy Marzouk, CEO at MediaWallah.

MediaWallah has experienced incredible demand from brands and publishers that are looking for sophisticated, customizable technology that provides them with more agility and transparency than what they can get from large legacy providers. MediaWallah grew 348% between 2017 and 2020, and was recently named to the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company works with firms including Experian and Adobe along with numerous other leading brands in its client and partner portfolio.

The company’s next phase of growth will enable brands to thrive in the new first-party-data ecosystem with revolutionary approaches to facilitating ultra-secure first-party data sharing between partners. MediaWallah’s suite of cutting-edge offerings is designed to integrate with other marketing and advertising tech architecture at a highly customizable level, while providing the highest quality data available.

“Demand for highly custom identity solutions is just starting to accelerate. MediaWallah’s identity-by-design approach is the obvious choice for sophisticated companies that have unique data needs. The company is perfectly positioned to capture the explosive growth in identity as more companies take control of their strategy,” said Bill Wise, Chairman of the Board, MediaWallah.

About MediaWallah

MediaWallah provides innovative identity-by-design solutions for the world’s largest brands, publishers, platforms and agencies. MediaWallah is trusted across the industry to deliver a premium, independent solution that provides agility and performance.

Discerning companies are planning their future-proof addressability strategies, looking for solutions that work across channels, IDs, data types and partners. Mediawallah helps companies create 360 degree views of customers and prospects so that they can continue to market to them across multiple channels, regardless of the changes to the market landscape. Companies trust MediaWallah to provide agile privacy-first data capabilities - from onboarding to multi-party computation - to ensure that their identity data is kept safe while also delivering maximum value even as market dynamics evolve over time.

