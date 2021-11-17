Green Check Verified Adds Cannabis Banking Expert Peter Su as Senior Vice President

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check Verified, the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced the hiring of Peter Su as Senior Vice President of National Relationships. In his new role, Su will be primarily responsible for building and expanding relationships with financial institutions and legal cannabis businesses in North America.

Prior to joining GCV, Su spearheaded the expansion of the de novo cannabis banking program at BNB Bank (now Dime Bank), helping it grow to one of the largest cannabis lines of business in the country. Su previously held positions with HSBC, Signature Bank, and East West Bank, and he has earned recognition as both a Certified Cannabis Banking Professional and Certified Commercial Cannabis Expert. Additionally, Su currently serves as a Banking and Financial Services committee member for the National Cannabis Industry Association, and he chairs the Banking and Financial Services Committee of the Hudson Valley and New York City Cannabis Industry Association.

“I’m delighted to join Green Check Verified, a company that has taken the lead in bringing sustainable banking and business services to the expanding legal cannabis industry,” said Peter Su, Senior Vice President of National Relationships. “I’m eager to apply my knowledge and experience to help financial institutions and cannabis businesses overcome challenges to working together, and I’m excited to join Green Check as they greatly expand their product offerings to this sector in 2022.”

Su’s hiring comes on the heels of Green Check Verified closing out a record year of customer expansion, revenue, and company growth. In 2021, GCV secured two new rounds of funding, expanded its reach to 35 states and additional U.S. territories, and increased its employee size by 50 percent. Additionally, GCV added an industry-first account monitoring feature to its compliance and program management platform and surpassed 1,200 cannabis related-businesses (CRB) using the Green Check software.

“Peter has incredible hands-on experience building specialized banking programs from start to finish, and his fluency in banking, cannabis sale logistics, and state-by-state regulatory requirements will help GCV create even more impactful and successful long-term partnerships,” said Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check Verified. “As we approach 2022, we are excited to unveil an incredible new suite of offerings to both our cannabis and financial institution partners, and Peter is undoubtedly the right person to help lead this charge.”

As the nationwide legalization movement continues to expand, an increasing number of financial institutions are stepping up to bank these high-risk, high-growth businesses, and Green Check Verified is providing the leading-edge technologies and services that enable these relationships. This year, Green Check was named as the PBC Awards Top Compliance Company, and they recently announced a new partnership with Abrigo to expand end-to-end cannabis banking support to community financial institutions.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is a regulatory software and services company founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts. GCV focuses on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry and aims to provide the services and tools needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.