Luminis Health Selects Cedar to Enhance Patient Experience Through Consumer-Grade Financial Technology Platform

NEW YORK and ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminis Health , a Maryland-based health system, and Cedar , a market-leading healthcare financial technology platform, today announced a partnership to create an excellent, personalized patient experience synonymous with the recently formed health system, which was created in 2019 from a merger between three Maryland hospitals and a physician group. Since its inception, Luminis Health has focused on innovation, and this partnership with Cedar will take the patient experience to the next level.

"We formed Luminis Health to remove barriers to health, make care easier and ensure that everyone has access to the tools they need to live a healthy life—and in order to be successful in this mission, it's important to make the financial experience as seamless and accessible as the care experience," said Kevin Smith, chief financial officer for Luminis Health. "Investing in and implementing leading healthcare technology is the best way to achieve this goal, and we look forward to working side-by-side with Cedar to build a financial journey that empowers each and every one of our patients."

Cedar Pay, Cedar's post-visit patient engagement and payment platform, delivers personalized billing through outreach, messaging and bill resolution based on a variety of unique factors and preferences. The platform will be fully integrated with Luminis Health's existing Epic instance, enabling a financial experience that drives meaningful engagement and enhances patient satisfaction.

"The biggest barrier to true transformation in healthcare has been antiquated processes. Luminis Health is setting an example by investing in strategic digital health tools, and we are thrilled to be working with a partner that shares in our mission of empowering patients to easily and affordably pursue the care they need," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "Consumers crave a modern, intuitive experience within their healthcare journey and will gravitate and return to innovators like Luminis Health, who value the patient financial experience as a core component of the healthcare journey."

Luminis Health and Cedar expect to roll out the new engagement and billing platform in the spring of 2022.

About Luminis Health

Maryland-based Luminis Health is a nationally recognized health system comprised of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center, J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, Pathways, and Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise. Formed in 2019, Luminis Health serves residents in eight counties across the state and offers services in primary care, imaging, specialty care, emergency care, hospital care, as well as mental health and addiction care. With 771 licensed beds and 80+ sites of care, the health system has more than 6,600 employees, 1,900 medical staff, and more than 1,000 volunteers. Luminis Health generates $1.1 billion in operating revenue and contributes $80 million each year for the community's benefit. Luminis Health is committed to being a beacon of hope and healing for the region, while igniting new possibilities for how and where health care is delivered. Learn more at LuminisHealth.org and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Cedar

Cedar's mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. As the only complete solution to address all of the challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar enables a better and more transparent financial experience. Since 2016, Cedar has provided a smarter, more efficient way for hospitals, health systems and medical groups to manage the patient payment ecosystem and create a personalized financial experience, while also dramatically improving billing operations. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com .

Contacts:

For Luminis Health

Justin McLeod

Media Strategist

jmcleod@aahs.org

For Cedar

Jenny Fiegoli

PR & Communications Manager

jenny@cedar.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment