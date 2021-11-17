KETIV Technologies Inc. Partners With DSI, Design and Software International Inc.

BREA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KETIV, a premier engineering solutions provider, has announced its partnership with Design and Software International Inc. (DSI), a consultancy specializing in advanced manufacturing. KETIV and DSI will work together to provide technology consulting services that enable manufacturers to connect data from every part of their organizations, automate processes, and empower their customers in new ways.

KETIV focuses on helping manufacturers embrace the possibilities of digital transformation. They work with companies to automate product development and connect PLM information to business systems. DSI's expertise in automating the production of parts and assemblies on the factory floor, including post-processor development and mold design and analysis, complements KETIV's end-to-end solution.

"Every manufacturer needs to be thinking about digital transformation today," KETIV's Vice President, Anthony Rodriguez says. "They need to be asking themselves how business will be done in five years, 10 years, and beyond—and how they can lead the way. Through this partnership, we can help our customers go beyond building better products to creating better businesses."

"Our strategic alignment with KETIV expands the knowledge base and opportunities that our customers have access to," says Jon Caliguri, President of DSI. "The capabilities and culture of KETIV are second to none, and we're excited for the possibilities we can unlock for our customers."

"The partnership between KETIV and DSI means good things for manufacturers," says Ken Manoff, Sr. Director, Americas Channel Partner Management at Autodesk. "They can get the expertise they need to automate and optimize their processes from initial customer interest through configuration, into fabrication, and on to operation and maintenance—and they can get it all from one engagement. It's a partnership between two proven solutions providers who can help manufacturers put the latest tools and processes into action."

About KETIV

KETIV is revitalizing American manufacturing through digital transformation. They provide full-service business solutions for design and manufacturing companies seeking to seamlessly integrate people, processes, and technology. Nearly 40 years of growth across consulting, technology, services, support, and strategic partnerships allow KETIV to deliver end-to-end solutions to the leaders in American manufacturing.

Learn more at ketiv.com.

About DSI

Design and Software International (DSI) was founded in 1992 to provide technology and related services to the manufacturing industry. Today, Design and Software is recognized as an Autodesk Gold Partner, Autodesk Platinum Club recipient, and the only Autodesk Gold Partner with primary focus on advanced manufacturing. DSI is committed to accelerating the digital transformation of North American manufacturing through advanced technology and automation.

Learn more at dsi-mfg.com

For more information please contact:

Anthony Rodriguez

Vice President

KETIV

1.866.465.3848

Anthony.rodriguez@ketiv.com

Jon Caliguri

President

Design and Software International (DSI)

1.833.DSI.4MFG (1.833.374.4634)

jonc@dsi-mfg.com

Follow KETIV on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ketiv-technologies-inc

Facebook: https://facebook.com/KETIVTech

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KetivTech

YouTube: http://youtube.com/ketivtechnologies

Blog: https://ketiv.com/blog

Related Images











Image 1: KETIV Partners With DSI





KETIV + DSI logos









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment