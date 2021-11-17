Bel Fuse Inc. Retains Three Part Advisors as Investor Relations Counsel

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced it has retained Three Part Advisors, LLC, a rapidly growing, full-service investor relations ("IR") consulting firm.



Bel CFO, Farouq Tuweiq, noted, “Since joining the Bel family earlier this year, I am excited and energized by the plethora of internal strategic initiatives we have launched to better service our customers and enhance our margins. We have retained Three Part Advisors (“TPA”) to help us better connect with our shareholders and enhance our communication effort”. Farouq further added that “TPA will be instrumental in proactively increasing awareness and educating investors about the significant opportunities that lie ahead for our Company.”

Three Part Advisors will work directly with management to develop and execute a comprehensive, strategic investor relations program that focuses on educating investors and increasing exposure within the investment community. In addition to providing investor relations consulting services, Three Part Advisors also produces IDEAS Conferences , which are annual independent regional investor conferences that attract more than 150 quality presenting companies and more than 1,000 investors and analysts annually.

"We are excited to work with Bel Fuse on its investor relations program," said Steven Hooser, Partner at Three Part Advisors. "The story is compelling and in ways has gone under the radar in the investment community. Bel has a 70-year legacy of supplying cutting edge products to blue-chip customers in the military, aerospace and networking markets. We look forward to the opportunity of defining Bel’s messaging to the investment community. Bel Fuse is laser focused on margin improvement, has a strong backlog and a robust R&D Pipeline. Bel is well positioned to drive solid returns for shareholders and presents a tremendous opportunity for investors."

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

About Three Part Advisors, LLC

Three Part Advisors, LLC provides independent research, investor relations, and corporate development consulting services. The firm has a proven record of assisting public company clients to increase trading liquidity and decrease stock price volatility, which ultimately impacts total valuation and lowers the cost of capital. Three Part Advisors' professionals design custom investor relations programs to improve visibility, develop the right message, and attract the right investors for clients' current goals and strategic vision. More information is available at www.threepa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-historical information contained in this press release are forward-looking statements (as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections and there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

