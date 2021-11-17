foreUP Announces Acquisition of 121 Marketing

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- foreUP, the leading provider of cloud-based, operational software focused on serving the golf course and club industries, today announced the strategic acquisition of 121 Marketing, an innovative provider of golf marketing and website solutions. This acquisition expands foreUP's already wide presence to serving nearly 2,500 golf courses across the United States and Canada in total.

121 Marketing, based in Winter Park, Florida, has 700+ golf courses relying on their revenue-boosting marketing services and platform. The company boasts a data-driven digital marketing program, IGNITE Marketing, which is dedicated to increasing visibility for golf courses looking to boost revenue and occupancy. Another offering of 121 is CampaignPilot, a full-service marketing platform that caters specifically to small businesses and is perfect for smaller courses that are new to the marketing world.

The joining of these two people-first companies marks a turning point in the golf industry, which has historically found golf businesses scrambling to fill their own tee sheets and instead turning to third-party occupancy models that often devalue their tee times. Through the joint efforts of 121 Marketing and foreUP, golf courses large or small can take control over their revenue, their customer databases, and the impact they play for the golf industry as a whole.

"We are very excited to join Evan and his team at foreUP," said Ryan Wood, CEO of 121 Marketing. "foreUP has been a leader in the space for quite some time and has built an impressive business that aligns with 121 Marketing's mission and values. Furthermore, their commitment to serving the golf course and to providing exceptional products and services makes this partnership a great fit. We look forward to focusing our combined efforts toward building additional value in the market and for our customers."

For 10 years, foreUP has been at the forefront of technology for the golf and club industries, beginning when the company pioneered cloud-based tech for the golf market with a tee sheet and point of sale system that brought a revolution to the way courses operate. Today, foreUP continues to prioritize serving the unique needs of the golf industry with advanced technology, intuitive ease of use, and hands-on support from experts in the golf business field.

Evan Teshima, foreUP President and cofounder, elaborated on the decision. "As we have been looking to expand our ability to make a positive impact on the golf industry, 121 Marketing has emerged as one of the companies to share our core values and commitment to the market. They are renowned for the care they show to their customers, which is one of the essential priorities for us at foreUP and a key value proposition for courses looking for knowledgeable, genuine support."

"We're thrilled to welcome 121 Marketing and their talented team to the foreUP family. I believe that this new venture allows us to really move the needle for the way golf courses build stronger, more profitable businesses. It's our goal to support this industry to the best of our ability, and I'm excited to have Ryan and his team in our corner," said Evan.

foreUP

Since 2012, foreUP has offered cloud-based technology solutions that make it easier for golf course, club, and/or pro shop managers to run and market their business. The company has steadily increased the offerings of their management suite to add efficiency and effectiveness to all course management initiatives. The integrated SaaS tools can replace all of the manual processes and one-off software commonly used by courses, including: point of sale, tee sheet management, online booking, billing, text/email marketing, kitchen services, employees, reporting, and others. Now owned by Clubessential Holdings, foreUP is a sister company of leaders in the golf space Vermont Systems and Clubessential. Learn more at foreUPgolf.com.

121 Marketing

121 Marketing is focused on providing facilities with the best technology and golf marketing strategies to maximize their revenue. Formed by individuals with a plethora of collective industry experience, the company is overflowing with passion for the game of golf and drive for customer success. From website design, marketing solutions, and managed marketing services, 121 Marketing is committed to boosting course revenue through effective marketing. Learn more at 1-2-1marketing.com.

Clubessential Holdings, LLC

Clubessential Holdings is fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across six brands - Clubessential, foreUP, ClubReady, PrestoSports, Vermont Systems, and Exerp - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit https://www.clubessentialholdings.com.

