Chemistry Honored as Grand Prize ‘Small Budget’ Category Winner at 2021 ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent, full-service agency Chemistry was awarded Grand Prize ‘Small Budget’ Category Winner at ANA’s recent Multicultural Excellence Awards for its work with grassroots organization, Big Facts, Small Acts . The achievement honored the team’s efforts within Atlanta's vibrant art scene, partnering with local artists who "defaced" their murals by adding vinyl face masks to their iconic images, serving as important reminders to #CoverOurComunity. The initiative spread awareness around the importance of wearing a mask, especially within disproportionately impacted Black and Brown communities.



“We are honored to share the stage with such great brands and agencies who are digging in and doing the work that matters,” said Chris Breen, Chief Creative Officer at Chemistry. “Having our work recognized is tremendous, but this conference is about so much more. It’s about reshaping our industry to reflect the country we live in today and holding everyone accountable. That being said, we feel blessed that the work we are producing reflects that commitment.”



The grassroots campaign was the brainchild of Atlanta journalist, writer and filmmaker, Sherri Daye Scott, who recognized that while a surplus of COVID prevention information exists, it failed to effectively reach Black and Brown communities. Scott felt it was her duty to take action so she used her stimulus check to start the movement.

“This award is a testament to the strength of the Atlanta creative community, particularly its Black and Brown creatives who rallied together to protect our neighbors and each other,” said Daye Scott. “Chemistry’s role in facilitating and amplifying that work was a game-changer for the campaign and movement, a great example of community and corporate coming together for workable solutions.”

Chemistry has been a pro-bono partner with Big Facts Small Acts since the inception of the grassroots PSA concept. The team developed the initial “masking murals” idea, and continues to provide ongoing collaboration for the initiative, management, resources and logistics for application of murals, as well as support photography, video, and content needs. For more on Chemistry and Big Facts Small Acts’ honor, visit ANA .

The work Chemistry creates and the talent they bring in and partner with is largely influenced by the city and its culture, making this project a meaningful and natural partnership for the agency. Yet, it’s only one example of how Chemistry works to protect the communities in its own backyard. Chemistry has also partnered with Black-owned creative businesses to cross-pollinate talent in Atlanta’s creative industries. Most recently, working with Cam Kirk Studio , led by photographer and entrepreneur, Cam Kirk, to build a program called The Ally Internship. This paid opportunity works to provide job opportunities for aspiring Black creatives, introducing them to a number of creative fields as viable career paths.

About Chemistry

Chemistry is an independent, full-service marketing agency that uses a funneled approach to provide services in advertising, brand strategy, media, public relations, social, digital marketing, and web development. Within the walls of its offices in Atlanta and Pittsburgh, we’re dedicated to connecting culture, technology and insight to drive results. To learn more about this three-time Ad Age ‘Small Agency of the Year,' visit the lab at chemistryagency.com .

About the ANA

The mission of the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) is to drive growth for marketing professionals, for brands and businesses, and for the industry. Growth is foundational for all participants in the ecosystem. The ANA seeks to align those interests by leveraging the 12-point ANA Masters Circle agenda, which has been endorsed and embraced by the ANA Board of Directors and the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of more than 1,600 domestic and international companies, including more than 1,000 client-side marketers and nonprofit fundraisers and 600 marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). Collectively, ANA member companies represent 20,000 brands, engage 50,000 industry professionals, and invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.

