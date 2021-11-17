CG Pro Recognized as an Unreal Authorized Training Center: Focus on Unreal Engine as a Creative Tool in Virtual Production

Los Angeles, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Pro has been designated as an Unreal Authorized Training Center by Epic Games, (Cary, NC), a leading global interactive entertainment company and founder of 3D engine technology. CG Pro, (Woodland Hills, CA) focuses on the use of Epic’s Unreal Engine as a film-making tool in the burgeoning field of virtual production.

CG Pro, entering its second year of online courses, offers an in-depth 8-week program for beginner and intermediate level visual effect artists, recently adding courses for advanced users. Fundamentals and useful techniques are taught by leading industry practitioners who include Unreal Authorized Instructors and Epic Fellows. Tutorials and mentoring sessions are offered to assist students overcome any obstacles as they create a short showcase piece of their own. Class sizes are limited, and students, many already in the TV and film production industries seeking to enhance their skill sets or digital artists looking to break into this field, join the virtual sessions from around the world.

Courses for 2022 begin in January. Visit the Unreal course page for current listings:

https://www.becomecgpro.com/Unreal

“With the explosion in virtual production in Hollywood and film centers around the world, the demand for visual effects artists who are proficient in Unreal Engine has grown apace”, according to Edward Dawson-Taylor, founder and a lead instructor. “ Learning from experienced VFX artists overcomes the hurdle of students trying to master Unreal Engine on their own.

Each participant comes away with a showreel piece to build their portfolio or even to pitch for their first or next movie project.”

“Laser-focused on the implementation of Unreal Engine in film and television, CG Pro is helping to prepare creators for the many opportunities available in the exciting world of virtual production.” said Jeff Peres, Unreal Engine Partnership Director, Epic Games. “As the demand for real-time skills grows, we’re thrilled to be able to point to them as an educational resource, and it’s our pleasure to welcome them into our family of Unreal Authorized Training Centers.”

Having relationships with search agencies seeking to fill studio openings, CG Pro is in a strong position to help their students find rewarding careers in the industry. An alumni group has been formed to assist graduates in advancing their skills and in finding challenging positions.

Get more info on the Unreal Engine Course for advanced users:

https://www.becomecgpro.com/UnrealforFilmmakers2

CG Pro: Founded as part of 5-year old Edge Visual Studios by Edward Dawson-Taylor and Jacqueline Cooper, CG Pro and Becoming a CG Pro have offered Unreal Engine intensive courses for Visual Effects in Film and TV since the end of 2020. The school is an Epic Authorized Training Center and located in Topanga Canyon, CA. Edward is an Unreal Authorized Instructor and CG Supervisor for movies, TV, commercials and live events, having worked for ILM, Disney and Digital Domain on blockbusters like Jurassic World, The Lion King and Jungle Book. He was formerly a Software Developer / Architect, and holds a Masters in Computer Science. Jacqueline, an Epic Fellow, has worked for the world’s top studios such as ILM, Digital Domain, and MPC. Her work includes high-end imagery in three of the top 10 grossing films of all time.

Website: https://www.becomecgpro.com/

Free Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/becomecgpro

https://thenewsfront.com/cg-pro-recognized-as-an-unreal-authorized-training-center-focus-on-unreal-engine-as-a-creative-tool-in-virtual-production/