VAYK – Vaycaychella Announces Coming Cryptocurrency Exchange For Vacation Rental Properties And Additional Vacation Business Management Technologies To Follow

Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) today published a letter to shareholders from the CEO, William "Bill" Justice with a comprehensive overview of the company's portfolio of technology tools for travel industry entrepreneurs both available now and under development for future release. The letter is included in its entirety below.

Dear Shareholders –

We have had our heads down, working hard here on a number of fronts. We have been saving up a number of updates pending the finalization of our name change to Vaycaychella achieved last week. I am excited now to share with you all that we have accomplished and what’s in the works.

Vaycayhcella’s mission is to empower the travel industry entrepreneur with technology that overcomes barriers to entry and levels the playing field with big corporate competitors.

The technology tools Vaycaychella is providing can help entrepreneurs everywhere. We are particularly enthusiastic about the social responsibility impact Vaycaychella’s technology tools can have on developing economic regions.

Vaycaychella was founded on a project where beach houses in Cuba were renovated to operate as short-term vacation rental properties. Vaycaychella provided unconventional financing that funded local Cuban artisans to execute the renovations, where the short-term vacation rental properties are staffed and operated by local Cubans. The properties are available on Airbnb, VRBO, Booking.com and Hotels.com. Vaycaychella has continued to expand its pilot portfolio of Cuban short-term vacation rental properties, even through Covid, to now include a small boutique hotel.

The per capita GDP in Cuba is under $10,000. Political differences rooted in half century old disputes initiated by political leaders no longer living shouldn’t stand in the way of private individuals on either side working together to create a profitable opportunity that also happens to contribute to a living wage.

Vaycaychella P2P App

Vaycaychella has built a peer to peer (P2P) application (App) based on its founding Cuban pilot project where travel industry entrepreneurs anywhere in the world can look for investors everywhere and strike partnerships to build short-term vacation property rental businesses. It clearly works in Cuba, and it can work in any developing economic region, as well as working in the U.S. and Europe.

We are continuing to further develop the P2P alternative short-term vacation rental vacation property finance App to make it easier to use and give it more functionality. We are on target to launch a version 2 of the App before the end of the year.

Vaycaychella Cryptocurrency

We are also working on additional technology tools to support the travel industry entrepreneur. We are building a Vaycaychella Cryptocurrency Exchange along with all the tools to facilitate a travel industry entrepreneur creating their own cryptocurrency to sell to many small investors crowdfunding their short-term vacation rental property projects, in turn giving many small investors the opportunity to participate in the ROI potential of the short-term vacation rental property industry. We expect to launch our cryptocurrency tools before the end of the year.

Vaycaychella Mobile Banking

Acquiring a short-term vacation rental property business is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to running a vacation rental business. Staffing, supplying, and maintaining the operation can be supported with a host of additional technology tools that Vaycaychella is targeting. First among the additional support technology tools are banking tools. Paying expenses and receiving renter deposits and payments is critical and not trivial and not free.

Even for an entrepreneur with an existing bank account at a brand name bank, simply turning on a credit card merchant function may not be possible and if it is, it might be expensive. An entrepreneur in a developing economic region might be unbanked. And these are only some of the financial management considerations.

Vaycaychella is working on a suite of mobile app virtual banking tools to further support the travel industry entrepreneur. We are planning to launch our first financial management tools by the end of Q1 2022.

Vaycaychella M&A

To accelerate our expansion of tools for the travel industry entrepreneur, we are also pursuing a merger and acquisition strategy. We are currently engaged in negotiations with a travel booking software company that has built a solution that can empower a short-term vacation property provider to seamlessly also provide flight booking and car rental services. The prospective transaction between Vaycaychella and the travel booking software company has garnered the interest of a strategic investor. A substantial investment backing the prospective transaction is currently under consideration. A term sheet has been drafted and is anticipated to be finalized within the next two weeks.

We are so excited to have our name finally reflect our business focus, and even more exited to share with you our more comprehensive portfolio of work underway. It’s going to be a busy time from now until the end of the year. Please stay tuned.

Bill Justice

