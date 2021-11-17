Evolving the Way the Business of Cannabis Is Done

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arcview Group has expanded its Strategic Alliance Partner Program, by adding three new partners. The Alliance program brings trusted companies into an inner circle that works towards increasing visibility within the cannabis industry and elevating new leaders and social equity initiatives.



Aligning innovative, leading cannabis companies with similar visions reinforces Arcview’s mission in the industry—to further the advancement of business, social equity, community, and investment. The newest partners to join the Arcview Alliance are:



Ice Miller LLP - Full-Service Law Firm: Ice Miller LLP is a full-service law firm dedicated to helping its clients stay ahead in a changing world. With 350 legal professionals across seven offices, the firm advises clients on all aspects of the complex legal issues impacting businesses each day. “Ice Miller's rapidly growing cannabis practice has placed us in a unique position to support our clients,” said John Oberle, Partner & Chair of the Cannabis Practice at Ice Miller. “We hope to utilize Arcview as a catalyst for our own practice in building our network and to support our clients’ needs and understanding of the industry.”





is a full-service law firm dedicated to helping its clients stay ahead in a changing world. With 350 legal professionals across seven offices, the firm advises clients on all aspects of the complex legal issues impacting businesses each day. “Ice Miller's rapidly growing cannabis practice has placed us in a unique position to support our clients,” said John Oberle, Partner & Chair of the Cannabis Practice at Ice Miller. “We hope to utilize Arcview as a catalyst for our own practice in building our network and to support our clients’ needs and understanding of the industry.” Würk - Human Capital Management: Würk provides a suite of Workforce and Human Capital Management solutions to the cannabis industry. Evan Augustine, Chief of Revenue at Würk, said, “With Arcview’s position in the market, we are looking to deepen our relationships across the cannabis industry with cannabis operators, ancillary companies, and investors that allow each to mutually benefit as we strive to grow our businesses.”

GreenGrowth CPAs - Leading National Cannabis Audit, Tax and Advisory Firm: GreenGrowth CPAs is dedicated to helping the cannabis industry minimize tax burden, optimize financial strength, and utilize strategies to increase cash flow while ensuring they’re in regulatory compliance. Derek Davis, Founder of GreenGrowth CPAs, said, “GreenGrowth CPAs and The Arcview Group are two of the most trusted, and longest-operating institutions serving the cannabis industry. Joining the Arcview Alliance was an easy decision because we share the same purpose: building a stronger cannabis industry from the ground up.”



To see the full and growing list of The Arcview Group’s Alliance partners, click here .

About The Arcview Group:

The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated firm servicing the cannabis, hemp and psychedelic industries, built with social justice and responsibility at its core. Arcview has been a trusted global leader for over eleven years and a nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. The Arcview Group's ecosystem of companies includes Arcview Capital , Arcview Consulting & Market Research, Arcview Ventures , Women’s Inclusion Network . Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gina Epifano

Gina@NisonCo.com

M: 203.610.2723