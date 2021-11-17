On the determined mandatory supply volume for the LNG terminal for 2022–2024 relevant to Customers & Solutions segment



AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 17 November 2021 the Government of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Government) decided to amend (link in Lithuanian) the Government Resolution of 7 November 2012 No 1354 ‘On the Order of Natural Gas Supply diversification approval’ (hereinafter – the Resolution). The Resolution takes effect on 1 January 2022.

The updated Resolution sets out an annual liquefied natural gas (hereinafter – LNG) mandatory supply volume of 3,867,500,000 kWh (± 5%) for 2022–2024, which aligns with the annual mandatory supply volume (i.e., 4 standard size LNG cargoes) set out in the currently effective contract between UAB “Ignitis”, a subsidiary of the Group, (hereinafter – Ignitis) and Equinor ASA.

As the Group announced earlier, on 27 August 2021 the Management Board of Ignitis approved the amendment and signing of the purchase contract with Equinor ASA regarding the designated LNG supply.

Ignitis will serve as a designated supplier of the mandatory supply volume for the LNG terminal in Klaipėda until the end of 2024.





