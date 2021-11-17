SimpleHealth Names New Head of Regulatory Affairs





NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleHealth , a nationally recognized telehealth provider of reproductive wellness, today announced Ashley Antler has been named Vice President of Legal, Head of Regulatory Affairs. With over 10 years of experience in legal affairs within the healthcare industry, Ms. Antler will be responsible for designing and overseeing the development of federal and state compliance and regulatory policies. As part of this, she will execute government relations strategies focused on telehealth and women’s health, lead telehealth-related discussions with state and local medical boards, and manage legal and regulatory discourse with pharmacy providers.

“We are proud to continue to attract the best and brightest minds to support our mission to bring affordable, accessible, and quality personalized care to all,” said CEO Carrie SiuButt. “Ms. Antler’s long-standing passion for advocating for women and marginalized individuals, and proven leadership in regulatory affairs will provide critical support in advancing our programs.”

“I’m honored to be a part of a company working diligently to break down barriers in place for reproductive health care,” said Ms. Antler. “SimpleHealth has a dedicated team working daily to increase healthcare access, reduce cost, and improve the quality of care for all, and I’m committed to ensuring our regulatory strategies are optimized to support this mission.”

Ms. Antler holds a B.A. from Brown University and a J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

About SimpleHealth

Founded in 2018 and based in New York City, SimpleHealth makes reproductive wellness simple! Operating in 32 states and growing, SimpleHealth is a nationally recognized telehealth provider of reproductive wellness, offering birth control, herpes and cold sore treatment, and over-the-counter supplements. SimpleHealth's mission is to be the #1 reproductive wellness provider, giving access to those who otherwise wouldn't be able to find reproductive care in a convenient and affordable way.

