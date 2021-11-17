Konica Minolta Announces New SVP, CIO

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced Mike Lee has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer. In his role, Lee will be responsible for driving the company’s current digital transformation (DX) strategy within Information Technology (IT) across the business in the U.S., as well as supporting its efforts globally. He will also lead Konica Minolta’s IT organization and provide the vision and technical guidance to enable the company’s ongoing growth.

Lee brings more than 23 years of experience leading business and software digital technology organizations in manufacturing, financial service and technology industries while working at GE and Carrier Global Corporation. Throughout his professional career he has held executive positions as a CIO, leading global product management and engineering teams, and driving customer experience initiatives across different business models and industries. He holds a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Engineering and Management from Clarkson University.

“As we continue to drive our strategy to guide and support our customers’ digital transformation, we are confident that Mike will provide the strategic vision and technical guidance that will enable our business to evolve toward a more services-focused business model,” said Patrick Banno, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “His expertise and vision will help us to further enhance and evolve our IT capabilities for the betterment of our employees, our customers and our business.”

“As a global technology leader, Konica Minolta has a solid reputation for enabling the digital transformation of its dealers and customers, and I am extremely eager to begin contributing to their efforts,” said Mike Lee, Senior Vice President, CIO, Konica Minolta. “I look forward to working with Konica Minolta’s stellar executive leadership team along with our global counterparts to identify future impactful opportunities to shape the future direction of the company and support Konica Minolta’s growth.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

