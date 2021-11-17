RGF® Environmental Group Wins Business of the Year by Florida Business Journal

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leader in environmental design and manufacturing, announced that it has been named the 2021 Company of the Year by the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ).

The Business of the Year award, now in its 24th year, recognizes South Florida's most dynamic companies that excel in their commitment to professional excellence, growth and community.

"South Florida is our headquarters and home, so I am incredibly proud of this award. Our advances in technology and manufacturing methods have allowed us to quickly adapt to changing markets. We have always been a pioneer and will continue to be a leader in this industry. I am pleased that we are able to make such a positive impact on South Florida," said RGF® CEO Ron Fink

The 2021 winners were announced Thursday, Oct. 21, at Jungle Island Events in Miami, FL.

About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 36+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 10 acres, with 200,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for back-up production and lamp production. RGF continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com.

