GenTech’s Nature Soothie Expands Footprint to all U.S. Whole Foods Market Locations in 2022

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company") ( www.gentechholdings.com ), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ) and Nutritional Supplements ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, is excited to announce that its recently acquired Nature Soothie line of branded herbal supplement lollipops for children will be available at all Whole Foods Market locations in the United States beginning in March 2022.

Nature Soothie products are currently distributed through UNFI, and are available at more than 350 Sprouts Farmer’s Market locations and approximately 70 Whole Foods Market locations, as well as online at NatureSoothie.com and at the Nature Soothie Amazon store ( www.amazon.com/naturesoothie ).

Beginning in March 2022, Nature Soothie products will be available at all 467 Whole Foods Market locations in the United States, increasing the product line’s Whole Foods exposure by nearly 600%.

Nature Soothie Founder, Sara Zolfaghari, commented, “UNFI is a grocery industry leader and is known for being the premier wholesale natural food & product distributor and for its vast grocery network. We started working with UNFI locally in 2018 in the Southern California region, and then gradually expanded that relationship to cover Northern California, Hawaii, and Arizona. Now our products are in many of UNFI’s major distribution centers servicing to small and large retailers across the nation. Working with notable natural retail chains such as Whole Foods has been a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to begin to scale to cover the entire U.S. market with plans to push to international markets before long.”

Nature Soothie offers a variety of children’s herbal supplements designed to address specific everyday health needs (Immune, Tummy, Comfort, and Relax). The lollipops are made with 100% natural ingredients, including organic honey and herbal extracts such as chamomile, peppermint, black elderberry, and passionflower. All Nature Soothie products have a simple but delicious taste with only 4g of natural sugar. They are also gluten free and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

