Implantable Medical Devices Market size worth $ 141.08 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.52% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Implantable Medical Devices Market ” By Equipment (Cardiovascular Implants, Dental Implants, Intraocular Lens), By Material (Metals, Ceramics, Polymers), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Implantable Medical Devices Market size was valued at USD 84.10 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 141.08 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=40011

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Implantable Medical Devices Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Implantable Medical Devices Market Overview

Owing to the increasing number of diseases and disorders there has been an upsurge in the demand for implantable medical devices. These devices serve the purpose of supporting or replacement of any damaged body organs, and enhance, and treating the functioning of normal body functions. An implantable medical device is one of the important components of patient care.

The growing elderly population is one of the critical elements of globally active implantable medical devices market growth. With age, there is a gradual decline in the functioning of various parts of the human body. Thus, human has to rely on various medical devices for mobility and other assistance. This creates demand for implantable products. Some of the chronic diseases that affect adults include heart disease, arthritis, among others. Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the most common joint disorders in the United States. Also called degenerative joint disease, it occurs most frequently in the hands, hips, and knees. Thus, with the expanding aging population, the demand for Orthopedic Implants and Reconstructive Joint Replacement is expected to increase in the country. With the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases demands for active implantable devices, including cardiovascular implants, is expected to increase, in both developed and developing countries.

The concerns related to the devices such as device failure and network security are likely to hamper the market growth. For instance, the device introduced in the human body may bring out an immune response from the surrounding tissues and resulting performance degradation makes it difficult to use these devices for a long period.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Institute Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & CO., KG, and the rest others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Implantable Medical Devices Market On the basis of Equipment, Material, End-User, and Geography.

Implantable Medical Devices Market, By Equipment Orthopedic Implants Cardiovascular Implants Dental Implants Intraocular Lens Breast Implants Other Implants







Implantable Medical Devices Market, By Material Polymers Ceramics Metals Biologics







Implantable Medical Devices Market, By End-User Hospitals Clinics Others







Implantable Medical Devices Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market By Technology (Electron IORT & Intraoperative Brachytherapy), By Product and Service (Products, Systems/Accelerators, Applicators & Afterloaders, Treatment Planning Systems, Accessories, & Services), By Application (Breast Cancer, Brain Tumor, & Lung Cancer), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Imaging and Radiology Software Market By Type (Medical Imaging Software, Radiology Software), By Application (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers, Independent Radiology Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Asia-Pacific Medical Device Market By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others), By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Laparoscopy Devices, Surgical Sutures, Spinal Implants & Devices, and others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Aesthetic Laser Market By Type (Multiplatform Laser Devices and Standalone Laser Devices), By Application (Skin Rejuvenation, Pigmented lesions & Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Acne, & Scars), By End-User (Hospitals, Private Clinics, and Medical Spas), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Dental Implant Companies shaping perfect smiles of millennials

Visualize Implantable Medical Devices Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.