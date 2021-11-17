Global Commercial Research Antibodies Market Report 2021: Scientists' Expectations and Preferences for Usage, Brands, Purchasing, Product Quality and Budgets

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2021 Market for Research Antibodies: Keys to Success for Commercial Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Designed specifically for suppliers of commercial, pre-made catalog antibodies, this primary research report identifies scientists' expectations and preferences with regards to usage, brands, purchasing, product quality and budgets.

For companies competing in the antibodies market and for those about to enter, key findings highlight market share, competitive positioning, customer satisfaction and how well current products meet researchers' needs.

Additionally, the report identifies "best in class" vendors by application and by the most widely-used techniques, all of which identify gaps that present opportunities for antibodies suppliers.

The Voice of 818 Scientists Working With Research Antibodies

The publisher spoke to 818 scientists from a variety of geographies who use research antibodies to develop the insights in this report. The report can be useful for understanding the various criteria laboratories use to choose their antibodies suppliers and the critical touchpoints in the purchasing process where suppliers can influence this decision.

More specifically, how antibodies are ordered is documented, with an emphasis on typical size of purchases, average spend, projected spend, preferred ordering channels and likelihood to repurchase.

COVID-19 Research Antibody Market Insights

As variants continue to drive focus on COVID-19, the report has a section dedicated to COVID-19 related antibody usage:

COVID-19 Antibody Usage by Region and Type

Percent of Research on COVID-19

How Much are Supply Issues a Factor

Insights That Are Unavailable From Other Sources

The 2021 Market for Research Antibodies: Keys to Success for Commercial Suppliers is a valuable resource, based on a survey from Science and Medicine Group's proprietary panel.

For suppliers that are seeking ways to differentiate their products in this competitive market, The 2021 Market for Research Antibodies: Keys to Success for Commercial Suppliers highlights what more than 800 scientists from laboratories around the world indicate would help them achieve their research objectives. At strategic and tactical levels, suppliers can use this report with confidence to make decisions about developing and marketing commercial, pre-made catalog antibodies.

Among the Considerations of the Report

Percent Spent By Brand

COVID-19 Considerations in 2021

Perception of "Best in Class" Antibody Brands

Antibodies Used by Technique

Volume Estimates

Types of Conjugated Antibodies Used

Recombinant Antibody Structures Used

Budgets for Research Antibodies

Key Considerations When Evaluating Vendors

Products and Resources Desired From Suppliers

Major Problems Requiring Troubleshooting, by Technique

Concentrations ordered for pre-made standard catalog antibodies

Vials or Tubes Ordered

What Would Encourage Customers to Order More

