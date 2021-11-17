Sodexo’s Stephanie Hertzog Recognized as a Leader in the Oil and Gas Industry

Gaithersburg, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, announced today Stephanie Hertzog’s recognition as a leader in the oil and gas industry. The Transition Economist (TE)100 Women of the Energy Transition: Oil and Gas pays tribute to women trailblazing energy transition.



“I am humbled to be named to the TE100: Oil and Gas and part of such an esteemed group of my peers,” said Stephanie Hertzog, CEO, Energy and Resources, North America and Head of Global Energy Strategic Accounts, Sodexo. “I am passionate about women in energy transition and have seen firsthand the positive impact diversity brings to the performance of teams.”



Hertzog has extensive experience in the energy services sector, from working in the field to leading a global enterprise, and was previously recognized on the National Diversity Council's Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Oil & Gas list. Hertzog is one of 10 women, nominated by peers, partners, and colleagues, named to this year’s TE100Women of the Energy Transition: Oil and Gas.



Sodexo is consistently recognized for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, including promoting and retaining top women of talent. In 2021, Sodexo received 100 percent on the Disability Equality Index, scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, and was named to Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index and FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

About Sodexo North America

