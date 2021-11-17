The ITA launches a one-year promotional agreement with WINE.COM for Italian wines and Spirits in the USA

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The agreement, which will run until September 2022, was long pursued by the Italian government and was finally negotiated by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) office in New York as the first step in promoting Italian wine and spirits in more than 40 states. A rich program of virtual activities, dedicated newsletters, social media posts, online tastings, and educational guides will lie at the core of the newfound partnership between the ITA and Wine.com.



“Wine and Spirits account for the highest percentage of Italian imports in the USA, much more than olive oil, pasta, and cheese. In 2020, the import value was over 2 billion USD. However, we were never able to create a promotional campaign in retail as we do for the Italian food sector”, explained Mr. Antonino Laspina, Italian Trade Commissioner of New York. “The complexity and fragmentation of the distribution system of alcoholic beverages stopped every past attempt. For this reason, we are very proud of our partnership with Wine.com which will support all the products already available on the platform and will grant exposure to new brands hopeful of being discovered by US consumers”.

“We are delighted to partner with the Italian Trade Agency to support Italian wine and spirits throughout our digital store”, said Michael Osborn, Founder of Wine.com. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best experiences and the broadest selection, and this pairs well with the great variety of the Italian production in terms of styles of wines, varietals, and price points. Italy’s culture and history support the storytelling that our US consumers search and love.”

Wine.com offers over 1,200 Italian SKUs throughout the US, making it the most inclusive retailer of the largest number of Italian producers. Known for having the largest selection, expert guidance, and convenience, the company is well suited to helping consumers confidently navigate and discover the diverse region.

The partnership aims to target young wine enthusiasts (especially Millennials and Gen Z), reach already established Italian wine lovers, attract individuals with a strong tie to Italy, along with those simply curious to discover the selection of wines and varieties available from the tip to the toe of the Italian “boot”.

Throughout the course of the year-long promotion, 10% will be offered on the purchase of 6+ bottles of Italian Wines and/or Spirits with discount code ITALY10.

The full Italian selection can be found at www.wine.com/italy.

About Italian Trade Agency

Since 1926, the Italian Trade Commission, with 79 offices worldwide, has been the Italian government agency entrusted with the mission of promoting trade between Italian companies and foreign markets. The Food and Wine department, based in New York City, works on increasing the awareness of the Italian products in the U.S. by being the point of reference for trade and press and promoting Wine & Spirits through educational events, informational materials, special events, and promotions. www.extraordinaryitalianwine.us - www.italianspirits.us

About Wine.com

Wine.com offers selection, guidance, personalization, and convenience not found in stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited shipping all year by joining StewardShip. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.