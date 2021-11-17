AJAX, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Friday, November 19, on the 3rd anniversary of his tragic death at the hands of an impaired driver, Richard Lindsey will be honoured with a MADD Canada Memorial Road Sign near the crash site in Ajax.



The sign, which will feature Richard’s name and MADD Canada’s iconic red ribbon, will be installed at the southwest corner of Salem Rd. and Achilles Rd. for one year. Members of Richard’s family will join representatives of MADD Durham Region Chapter, MADD Canada and the Town of Ajax to unveil the sign.

Media are invited to attend:

When: Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. Location: Southwest corner of Salem Rd, and Achilles Rd. (Parking available at the Tim Hortons plaza located at 245 Salem Rd. S, Ajax.)

Richard was a security guard and was on duty when an impaired driver crashed into his vehicle at Salem Rd. and Hwy 401 in the early morning hours of November 19, 2018. Richard died upon impact.



Just hours before the devastating crash that took his life, Richard helped Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) stop another suspected impaired driver. DRPS formally recognized Richard for his contribution to community safety, calling him a hero and presenting a commemorative plaque to his family.

MADD Canada’s Memorial Road Signs are a powerful symbol of remembrance and a reminder to the public about the dangers of driving impaired. MADD Canada thanks Richard’s family for their courage, and the Town of Ajax for its leadership in honouring victims of impaired driving.