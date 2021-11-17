Momentum Telecom Named a Juniper Elevate Award Finalist

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Telecom, a leading managed cloud services provider, announces that it was named a finalist in the Game-Changing WAN category in the fourth annual Juniper Elevate Awards. Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, honored innovative customers in eight categories this year, and Momentum Telecom was selected out of dozens of nominations from around the globe.

The Elevate Awards celebrate network innovators around the globe who use Juniper technology and solutions to deliver amazing results for their businesses, customers, and the world.

Momentum Telecom's pioneering Navigator SD-WAN solution, utilizing Juniper's tunnel-free Flexible Service Edge Technology, enables businesses to simplify their hardware, optimize their bandwidth, and secure their network. Momentum's Navigator device is all-in-one, allowing customers to take advantage of SD-WAN, NID, Voice, and Managed Router licensing.

"By creating a flexible service edge with the Juniper SD-WAN solution, we can meet our customers' growing needs by deploying fully managed voice, networking, and SD-WAN via a single solution. Our partnership with Juniper has enabled us to provide increased value to our customers and grow our business profitably," said Mark Marquez, Momentum's Executive Vice President of Technology.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom is a leading global provider of managed cloud services to medium to large enterprise customers. Momentum delivers cloud voice, unified communications and collaboration, and managed data connectivity including SD-WAN. The company utilizes a network of both wholesale and channel partner-based sales partners in addition to a direct sales team and leverages relationships with top-tier technology partners to optimize best-in-class cloud-based technology offerings. Momentum's purpose is to enable others to thrive.

