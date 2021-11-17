NRC Health Awards Annual Scholarship to UNL Students

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health is pleased to announce Hunter Bergman and Lauren Lewis as recipients of the 2021 Rising Stars Scholarship. In partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the annual scholarship celebrates, rewards, and encourages students with an interest in business development, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Each recipient received $2,000 to be applied toward their tuition and fees during the spring 2022 semester. Hunter and Lauren’s names will be displayed on the Rising Stars Scholarship plaque located in the Sales Center for Excellence at the College of Business (COB). The scholarship program began in 2011.



Hunter is a senior majoring in Marketing while minoring in Entrepreneurship. He is also pursuing a certificate in sales from the COB’s Center for Sales Excellence. Hunter is President of StartupsUNL and founded XP Marketing, a digital marketing agency.

Lauren is a junior marketing major with an emphasis in Advertising and minors in Clifton Strengths Management and Global Leadership. She is currently the Marketing Communications Assistant for UNL’s Department of Education Administration and composed an integrated marketing campaign for the international non-profit, Girl Up.

NRC Health actively pursues students from UNL to join the organization as interns. For more information on internship and career opportunities, contact talent@nrchealth.com.

