ALYI 2021 Announces 2nd EV Contract And Potential To Exceed $2M 2021 REV TGT

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced the company has entered into a second contract to immediately begin delivering electric vehicles in Africa. ALYI recently announced being on track to realize a $2 million revenue target by year end 2021 anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles into the African motorcycle market. The second agreement could take ALYI over its $2 million revenue target for 2021.

ALYI has recently delivered on the pilot delivery of electric three-wheel Bajaj’s going into service as taxis and delivery vehicles in Addis Ababa. The pilot is now expanded into a production order with vehicle assembly to take place in Addis Ababa. ALYI will begin the perpetual delivery of parts for the assembly of 20 vehicles at a time until contract cancellation or upgrade. The delivery cycle is triggered on vehicles going into service. The current client objective is to upgrade the contract to 100 vehicles per cycle within the next six months.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .