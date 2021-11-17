OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Announces Its Strongest Quarterly Performance to Date 

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) remains focused on its M&A strategy of acquiring and growing global technology companies. The company has released its third quarter of 2021 results which show that revenue is up, assets are up and the company has achieved several significant growth milestones.



Following its most recent filings which were submitted on 15 November 2021, ILUS reports that the company achieved third quarter revenue of $3,135 million. This represents a 10% increase over the second quarter revenue of $2,86 million and total revenue for the first 3 quarters was $6,507 million. In addition to increased revenue, ILUS reports that its third quarter gross profit was $881,196 and gross profit for the first 3 quarters was $1,947 million. Due to global shipping delays, ILUS was not able to invoice additional purchase orders received during Q3 which amounted to over half a million dollars. Revenue from these purchase orders will be automatically attributed to the fourth quarter revenue for the company.

In addition to its increased revenue, ILUS reports that it has strengthened its balance sheet with assets increasing to $ 26,9 million. The company remains in a strong position to execute the deals on its radar, with the capability to increase deal size over the coming weeks and months.

ILUS confirmed that as part of the first phase of its Share Structure reorganization, the company reduced its outstanding shares by 78 million to 1,143,530,699.

Additional 3rd quarter highlights for ILUS included the completion of precontract agreements for the acquisition of the company’s first three US acquisitions. Although these are the first of many acquisitions in the United States for ILUS, they represent the establishment of ILUS’ manufacturing and distribution in the US market. The company announced its US roadmap during Q2, which included the acquisition of US manufacturing capability, routes to market and local market knowledge, and during Q3, the company successfully delivered on the first phase of its stated US roadmap. Upon completion of the transactions for the first 3 US acquisitions, ILUS will be adding existing annual revenue of more than $ 12 million to its books.

ILUS made a number of significant new hires during the third quarter, including that of a new Sales Director, Global Marketing Director, Senior Product Manager for Fixed Firefighting Systems and a Senior Electric Vehicle Engineer. In total, ILUS made 59 new hires during the quarter.

ILUS’ acquisitions were awarded a number of contracts too during the third quarter. These include another contract awarded to the company’s Q2 acquisition, BCD Fire, which also obtained a $ 1 million contract for the second phase of the Burj 2020 project in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Through BCD Fire, ILUS also launched its Virtual Reality Training Platform in the Middle East Region for Fire Extinguisher, CPR and Health and Safety Training. ILUS aims to expand this program globally, including through upcoming acquisitions across the United States. With ILUS analyzing a number of future acquisition opportunities, the company also made substantial progress in the IoT and Software sector and is due to announce very significant partnerships and acquisitions in this arena in the near future.

ILUS CEO, Nicolas Link, commented on the third quarter results with the following: “We continue to deliver on our commitments and I am incredibly proud of what the ILUS team has achieved. Our acquisitions have continued their sales growth and exceeded product development expectations. We are excited to begin manufacturing and distribution in the US, through our own acquisitions, and we are in a stronger position than ever to execute much larger deals which we are already busy with. There are plenty of big things to come from us at ILUS. In fact, what we have accomplished is quite insignificant in comparison to what lies just around the corner. Both the 4thquarter of 2021 and the 1stquarter of 2022 are poised to be the most exciting yet for us. As always, we wish to thank our ILUS Family of Shareholders for your ongoing support.”

For further information on the companies please see the ILUS communication channels.

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter: OTC_ILUS

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS.