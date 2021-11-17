Highmark Interactive Inc. Begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive Inc. (“Highmark” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce approval for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol HMRK on November 17th, 2021. The listing follows the closing of the Company’s previously announced qualifying transaction, consisting of the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Highmark Innovations Inc. as well as the concurrent closing of the acquisitions of Complex Injury Rehab Inc. and Highmark Health Mississauga.



By fusing proprietary, digital clinical decision support technology with virtual and traditional models of health service, Highmark is committed to delivering better outcomes for people struggling with their brain or mental health.

Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, CEO of Highmark, noted, “The closing of our qualifying transaction and listing on the TSXV marks a major milestone for our company. We look forward to providing next generation technology leadership through our proprietary platforms. Our AI based engine will generate digital biomarkers which will enable new models of care to be deployed, including predictive analytics for enhanced remote physiologic and therapeutic monitoring. As we continue to execute on our strategy, we look forward to driving shareholder value through ongoing industry disruption.”

Investor Relations Arrangements

Concurrently with completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company has entered into agreements with Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. (“Adelaide”) and Stockhouse Publishing Inc. (“Stockhouse”) to conduct and provide certain investor relations activities and services on behalf of the company.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm based in Toronto, Ontario that provides companies with investor relations activities, including assisting public and private companies in the communication of corporate activities and stakeholder outreach. The agreement with Adelaide is for an initial six-month term, which can be extended upon agreement between the parties, for which the Company agreed to pay Adelaide a total of $60,000 in six equal monthly instalments of $10,000. Adelaide is expected to provide services to the Company including meeting and communicating with analysts, institutional and professional investors, and retail brokers for the purposes of increasing awareness of, and interest in, the Company; (b) introducing the Company to and liaise on behalf of the Company with writers for and publishers of relevant subscriber-based publications, including newspapers, magazines, business publications and financial publications; (c) developing and advising the Company with respect to its communication materials and strategy; and (d) advising the Corporation generally with respect to corporate development. Adelaide is at arm’s-length to the Company and was founded by Deborah Honig. As of the date hereof, Adelaide does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.

The Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse provides that Stockhouse will provide the Corporation with access to all of Stockhouse’s publishing products and services for a six-month term for a fee of $40,000.

The Corporation will work with Stockhouse to optimize and plan its program to use the services. The Corporation will have access to over 30 different marketing tools focused on editorial, brand and news amplification on Surge to potentially increase the Corporation’s reach and investor base.

Stockhouse is a leading financial media company and financial portal that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers with one of the largest communities of active investors in North America. It provides financial news, tools and information that enable its investor community to uncover and share opportunities on high growth investment sectors, market trends, small cap stocks and more. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options. Stockhouse is one of North America’s largest small-cap investor communities.

The investors’ relations activities described above are subject to TSXV approval and the Company will satisfy fees from available funds and cash from operations.

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark’s approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics, Highmark Interactive offers the world’s first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction. Together, the technology is used in >300 multidisciplinary rehabilitation clinics globally.

Highmark Interactive’s unique solution is revolutionizing how individuals experience brain and mental health care, as well as unlocking insight for precision medicine and creating a modern model for delivering mental health and neuro rehab services.

Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/

For further information:

Highmark Interactive Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@highmark.tech

