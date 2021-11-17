Universal Systems, Inc. (UVSS) Achieves OTC Pink Current Status and Announces Key Initiatives to Complete 4Q2021

SHERIDAN, WY, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS) proudly announces the company has achieved Pink Current status for OTC Markets.

Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, states, “Our team of internal staff, partners, attorneys, and executive leadership have constantly worked to ensure that all due diligence and transparency were provided and documented. I want to thank the team for their professional and persistent efforts to revive Universal System, Inc. into a now OTC Pink Current company. For the next two fiscal quarters, we will complete our contractual responsibilities for the Musical Soundtrack and Casting of Social Brand Influencers in the feature film, “Man in the White Van” directed by Warren Skeels and produced by Legion M Entertainment. In addition to “Man in the White Van”, the company has been engaged to produce another feature film which will be announced shortly. Last, not certainly least, we will be working on converting our digital media assets into NFT’s, completing our Digi Wallet and Digi Marketplace. We believe that in the 1Q2022, we will be allowing partners, prospects, and clients, to mint and place NFT’s on the upcoming proprietary Digi Market. We believe that this form of digitization of assets allows our company to repurpose our assets and earn not only a multiple on the assets, but to also earn a loyalty on each and every time the asset is sold. I’ve included a few graphics that best represent what we do and how we do it. We are well on our way to a great start with our first projects, and the next few quarters will further demonstrate the power of this business model as the revenues and profits flow into the company”.

Mr.‌ Robert Munck,‌ Executive Vice President‌ ‌of‌ Critical Solutions, Inc.‌ (OTC Pink: CSLI) ‌adds,‌ ‌''This is a great milestone for all the shareholders of Universal Systems, Inc. and our parent company, Critical Solutions, Inc. We are proud to have our efforts demonstrate to our shareholders that we are building shareholder value, with Universal Systems becoming the second majority owned subsidiary for us to bring Pink Current. We believe that the multimedia capabilities and upcoming Digi Market will be a gamechanger for each company we have interest in as well as being able to provide services that ensure profitability and sustainability in the marketplace via digitization and brand influence.”

Mr. Lane states, “The short-term goal for the next six months at Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro is to generate profitable revenues streams with upfront fees paid to the company for our Film & Music Production, NFT’s Sales, and Social Brand Influence. Each one of these revenue streams has a key common component of Royalty Streams. Our focus is to develop a library of assets that provides a 15-20 year stream of royalties for our shareholders.”

Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, concludes, “We also want our shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned, and we are seeking to obtain a name and symbol change.”

Universal Systems, Inc. / Digital Distro Solutions (OTC Pink: UVSS) is a subsidiary of Critical Solutions, Inc. The focus of the incoming company is multi-media production, distribution, NFT/Crypto services, and bringing social brand influence to film and music productions. Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO, is well known for his numerous credits including work with Disney while also managing talent that has a collective following of over half billion social followers. The company is currently in negotiations for musical scores, soundtrack development, and original music composition for two upcoming feature productions. The company has received OTCIQ access, been designated as Pink Limited, the teams have uploaded Disclosures and Supplements as required to bring Pink Current. The company expects to submit an Attorney Opinion Letter within days. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 246,049,052 Outstanding and 76,836,847 shares in the Float. The company is being renamed Digital Distro Solutions.

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/Digi_Distro .

Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSLI) is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at http://CriticalSolutionsInc.com/ .

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/MKHVentures .

Garrison Film’s first feature length film entitled, “Man in the White Van” can be found on the company’s new website at www.Garrisonfilm.com We have completed pre-production requirements and we have our production teams in Shreveport, Louisiana getting to film. Our first feature film, “Man in the White Van” is a thriller set in 1970’s Florida. The script and screenplay are based on a true story of a serial killer in the deep south.

