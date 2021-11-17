BioSig to Participate in the The Benchmark Company 10th Annual Discovery Conference

Westport, CT, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it would participate in The Benchmark Company 10th Annual Discovery One on One Investor Conference (Virtual) on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The Company’s executive leadership will provide a business update on the roll-out of its FDA 510(k) cleared medical device, the PURE EP™ System, that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in cardiac electrophysiology and outline key priorities for the next phase of its commercial and clinical growth. To date, 73 physicians have completed over 1700 patient cases with the PURE EP™ System. The Company is in a focused commercial launch of the PURE EP™ System in the Northeast , Texas , and Florida. The technology is regularly used in some of the country’s highest-ranked hospitals, including St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, TX, Mayo Clinic campuses in Florida, Minnesota, and Arizona, and University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. The Company recently completed its first clinical trial and is hosting a roundtable to discuss the results. The event, led by the three industry experts, will be held on November 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET.

The Benchmark Company 10 th Annual Discovery One on One Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, December 2nd, 2021

Time: 8 am – 4 pm EST

For parties interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with BioSig management, please contact the conference coordinators at: events@benchmarkcompany.com

About The Benchmark Company Discovery Conference

The Annual Benchmark Company Discovery Conference is hosted by The Benchmark Company, a boutique investment banking firm headquartered in New York, with regional offices across the country. Benchmark provides Research, Sales, Trading, and Investment Banking services to public and private companies, institutional and high net worth investors, and family offices. The conference is regularly attended by more than 150 institutional investors and will feature approximately 50 presenting companies.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP™ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

