CAMPUS ADVANTAGE AWARDED MANAGEMENT OF NEW MOBILE, ALABAMA STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY

Austin, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has been selected to manage Ivy Row at South -- a new, off-campus student housing property being developed in Mobile, Alabama near the University of South Alabama.



Once completed, Ivy Row at South will be a cottage-style, purpose-built student housing property, featuring 186 beds with three-, four-, and five-bedroom floor plans. Each unit will come fully-furnished and include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer and in-unit dryer, a back porch, and common areas with half-baths. The property will be highly amenitized to appeal to today’s student and will include a pool, courtyard, study lounge with private rooms, fitness center, clubhouse, game room, dog park, and a pavilion and grilling area.



“We are very excited to bring Ivy Row at South to life and provide a rewarding living and learning experience for the students at the University of South Alabama,” said Theresa Sopata, Vice President of Business Development and Client Relations. “We anticipate that our operational excellence and training programs, combined with our property management expertise will make a positive impact and exceed residents’ expectations.”



Campus Advantage was selected to manage Ivy Row at South due to the company’s extensive expertise in overseeing lease-ups across the country in addition to its successful management experience within the market.



Under Campus Advantage management, Ivy Row at South residents will benefit from student-focused experiences and programs that inspire and equip residents to thrive in all areas of life. This includes Campus Advantage’s Students First® experience program which is designed to ensure that students who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to achieve success both now and in the future.



Catalyst, a Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing assisted with the property’s new website and social media channels and will provide services including search engine optimization, search engine management, and reputation management.



Ivy Row at South is expected to open in Fall 2022.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a student housing management company that specializes in fostering financially prosperous communities through its property management, investments, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest-growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.