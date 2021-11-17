Neil deGrasse Tyson and Andy Weir Are the Headliners of MVM Future Talks About the Future of Data-Based Civilization

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second MVM Future Talks will take place this year again with the participation of world-renowned experts. Andy Weir - an internationally recognized American bestselling writer, author of the book The Martian, which served as the basis of the movie The Martian, and the book Project Hail Mary, which was listed among Barack Obama's favourite readings this year - will join the interactive discussion online from the U.S. to unfold the most important questions of technology and the future. Neil deGrasse Tyson, an American astrophysicist and science communicator, whose YouTube videos are followed by millions, is also joining virtually from the U.S. He's been featured in The Big Bang Theory and The Simpsons, among other shows. Jamie Woodruff, one of Europe's leading ethical hackers and cybersecurity expert, will join from the U.K., while medical futurologist, best selling author Bertalan Meskó, and Péter Balogh, co-founder of NNG, startupper and angel investor, will be present in the Budapest studio.

The experts are looking for answers to questions about how mankind can make good use of digital technologies today, and what challenges, threats and opportunities are brought to humanity by data-based development. How much do people understand of the operation of the smart devices? Do humans know what will happen to the data stored on the digital devices? Can it be imagined that people will be able to upload the data stored in the human brain to the cloud, so that they can live forever?

"Energy is no longer conceivable without digitalisation, which is why we are focusing on one of the most important issues of our present and future at this year's MVM Future Talks: the storage and use of information. Just think of social media, or e-invoicing in the energy sector, applications developed for public administration, smart grids or smart metering - almost all areas of life are now based on data. An important goal of MVM Group is to support innovation and education, which is why we brought together top experts on this subject for an exciting conversation about the future," said Eszter Jákó, Group Communication Director of MVM.

The second MVM Future Talks online talk show will be available to watch online at www.mvmfuturetalks.com on November 18 from 6.30 p.m. CET. Viewers will have the opportunity to ask their questions live. The language of the program is English. More information: www.mvmfuturetalks.com.

Press contact: info@mvmfuturetalks.hu

