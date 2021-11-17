USI Insurance Services Announces Opening of New San Diego Office

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the opening of its first San Diego-based office. The new office, located at 4370 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 310, in San Diego’s University City neighborhood, opened on Monday, November 15, 2021, and accommodates a team of local property/casualty and employee benefit consultants, technical resources and account management professionals.



“The opening of our new San Diego office affirms our commitment to delivering the innovative insurance and risk management solutions local businesses and individuals throughout San Diego and the greater Southern California region deserve,” stated USI’s President, Tim Prichard. “USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and expertise, and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact.”



“We are thrilled to establish a dedicated office presence in San Diego in continued support of our valued clients and local team members,” stated USI’s Regional Chief Human Resources Officer, Jan Mello. “USI employs approximately 400 professionals across 12 different office locations in California, and we look forward to making additional hiring investments in sales talent and expertise in the local San Diego market throughout 2022.”



Founded in 1994 in Sherman Oaks, California, USI started with a single office of $6.5 million of revenue and 40 employees. Today, USI has grown to become one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, with over two billion in revenue and more than 8,000 professionals in approximately 200 offices across the United States.



To contact USI’s San Diego office team directly, call 760-795-9701 or email usiwest@usi.com. To learn more about USI’s best-in-class solutions and services, visit www.usi.com.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit www.usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.



