Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Acquires CIVIQ Health to Expand Addiction and Dual Diagnosis Treatment

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the acquisition of CIVIQ Health (parent company of Silver Pines and Steps to Recovery), located in Levittown and Philadelphia, PA. This acquisition expands Odyssey's addiction and dual diagnosis treatment capabilities and adds detoxification services with capacity to address growing market demand. Silver Pines Treatment Center is one of a few private addiction providers in-network with local and national commercial payers and both are renown within the northeast for their tailored approaches and success in providing paths for lasting recovery.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 locations and affiliated outpatient services in nine states with over 300 total beds.

Founded on the idea that every person and their family deserve to be treated with honesty and compassion, CIVIQ Health combined Silver Pines Treatment Center and Steps to Recovery, two long-standing and well-respected organizations to provide a full care continuum for individuals with a substance addiction. Silver Pines Treatment Center provides detoxification (DTX) and residential treatment (RTC), while Steps to Recovery offers partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), individual therapy (OP), and assessment services. With 40 beds and an expansion underway to add 35 additional beds in the first half of 2022, the acquisition adds 75 residential and detoxification beds to Odyssey's Psychiatric Network.

"Our mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and families impacted by addiction and mental health disorders through providing comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized behavioral health care," said Cory Cooper, CEO of CIVIQ Health. "Our mission, vision, and values are perfectly aligned with Odyssey. We are delighted to join their network of nationally renowned psychiatric facilities to help us grow clinically and expand our reach."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Odyssey and know it is a great home for CIVIQ Health and its employees to continue growing," said Paul DeAngelo of Seven Isles Capital, the family office sponsor.

"Silver Pines and Steps to Recovery each have a strong history of clinical expertise and compassionate care for those suffering from addictive disorders," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "Their solid leadership team, excellent clinical results, and alignment with our treatment philosophies will allow us to expand Odyssey's addiction and dual diagnosis programs while adding detoxification services. Additionally, we are pleased to be expanding our in-network options through the agreements these high-quality facilities have cultivated which furthers our mission of making care more accessible through the payer relationships we continue to establish nationwide."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida, Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Silver Pines Treatment Center, Steps to Recovery, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, and Selah House Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and other continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

