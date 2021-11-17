Leading Nursing Organizations Issue Policy Brief Regarding Nurses Spreading Misinformation about COVID-19

Chicago, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN and seven other leading nursing organizations* have issued a policy brief to address the misinformation being disseminated about COVID-19 by nurses. The brief notes that when nurses identify themselves by their profession, they are professionally accountable for the information they provide to the public.

It is an expectation of the U.S. boards of nursing, the profession, and the public that nurses uphold the truth, the principles of the American Nurses Association Code of Ethics for Nurses and highest scientific standards when disseminating information about COVID-19 or any other health-related condition or situation.

The brief concludes by stating, “Nurses are urged to recognize that dissemination of misinformation not only jeopardizes the health and well-being of the public but may place their license and career in jeopardy as well.”

The brief in its entirety may be read here.

*Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), American Nurses Association (ANA), American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL), National League for Nursing (NLN), NLN Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (CNEA), National Student Nurses’ Association (NSNA) and Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN)

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are three exam user members and 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

