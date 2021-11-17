Cytek® Biosciences Marks Milestone Achievement with Shipment of 1000th Cell Analysis System

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced a significant milestone: the company has shipped 1,000 of its cell analysis systems. Since first being introduced in 2017, Cytek’s cell analysis systems have gained widespread adoption across the globe with use in more than 35 countries. Utilizing Cytek’s patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology, Cytek provides an integrated suite of solutions with its Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems, Aurora CS cell sorter, reagents, software and services.



To provide researchers with a more comprehensive understanding of the human immune system, Cytek has broadened its product portfolio. Earlier this year, Cytek introduced a new high-dimensional sorter to deliver high-resolution capabilities at the single cell level to resolve and sort even the most challenging cell populations. The company also released a 14-color immunoprofiling kit and a 25-color immunoprofiling assay and recently acquired Tonbo Biosciences’™ portfolio of reagents to complement Cytek’s cFluor® family of proprietary reagents.

“The shipment of our 1000th instrument marks a significant milestone in our company’s history,” noted Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “From the outset, our mission has been to advance the scope, reach and capabilities of flow cytometry – to provide researchers around the globe with the solutions they need to improve patient treatments and outcomes. Today, we are a full cell analysis solutions company – from analyzers to sorters, reagent kits, assays and more – all of which provide deeper insights and understanding of biological systems to accelerate the pace of discovery. We’re proud to have earned the trust of the scientific community.”

Cytek closed on its IPO in July 2021, taking the company to new heights. To support Cytek’s growth and expanded product portfolio, the company has invested in additional infrastructure, with new offices in the United States (Fremont, California; Seattle, Washington) and the European Union (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

The company’s achievements are reflected in more than 300 noted peer-reviewed journals in which Cytek solutions were utilized in research ranging from immuno-oncology to infectious diseases to inflammatory diseases. Citations for these publications can be accessed at https://cytekbio.com/blogs/publications.

Added Jiang, “As we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, we are excited for the future of Cytek – and will remain committed to adapting our technology to meet the needs of our users so they can solve even the most complex research questions.”

For more information about Cytek, please visit www.cytekbio.com.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only, and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Cytek, Tonbo Biosciences, cFluor, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and corporate Twitter account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and Twitter account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek’s mission to advance the scope, reach and capabilities of flow cytometry – to provide researchers around the globe with the solutions they need to improve patient treatments and outcomes; and Cytek’s ability to adapt its technology to meet the needs of its users to solve even the most complex research questions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to market conditions; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek’s current and potential products; Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Cytek’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; and Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com