8th Wall Welcomes Jeff Maselli - Former Facebook Executive Search - as Head of Talent

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8th Wall, the leading web-based augmented reality (WebAR) platform, welcomes Jeff Maselli as the new Head of Talent to drive strategy in growing its innovative team. In this role, Maselli will be responsible for leading talent acquisition, talent management and implementing strategic recruiting initiatives at 8th Wall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the 8th Wall team to help expand our company,” says Erik Murphy-Chutorian, CEO and Founder of 8th Wall. “Jeff’s expertise and proven track record in leading talent organizations for some of the world’s most influential companies, including those in the AR/VR space, will help accelerate the growth of a diverse and world-class organization.”

Maselli brings over 20 years of expertise in leading talent organizations for companies such as Meta (Facebook and Oculus), Doordash, and Danger. During his most recent tenures with Meta and Doordash, Maselli was responsible for helping establish the Executive Search functions ahead of each company's IPO and subsequent rapid scaling. Most recently, he was the Co–founder of PHION Technologies, a deep tech company focused on light-based wireless power.

“I’ve had the great fortune to be a part of some of the world’s most iconic companies; and as an early member of Oculus and the SpacesVR team, I am completely inspired by the incredible acceleration of the whole XR industry,” said Maselli. “I could not be more excited to be joining 8th Wall at this very unique time in history as they continue to enable developers with tools to create content for the next generation of the web: the spatial web. This is a pivotal moment for the company and I look forward to expanding the team with the world’s most innovative talent.”

8th Wall has powered 50,000+ WebAR projects including over 1,200 commercial experiences since 2019. The platform is making the web a powerful place for smartphone-based augmented reality and giving its developers access to an estimated reach of 3.5 billion smartphones across iOS and Android devices—the widest reach of any augmented reality platform. With the debut of 8th Wall’s Reality Engine, developers can extend this reach even further to engage users on their computers and headworn devices including Oculus Quest/Meta Quest and Microsoft HoloLens.

8th Wall’s growing team includes world-class software engineers who are pioneering the next wave of computing—the immersive web. To join a talented team that’s laying the groundwork for the metaverse, explore 8th Wall’s open positions in Engineering, Marketing, Product, Sales and Technical Operations and apply at https://www.8thwall.com/careers.

About 8th Wall

8th Wall is an award-winning computer vision software company that makes it possible to build interactive, immersive content that can be experienced on any device—no app required. With the world’s largest augmented reality platform, 8th Wall supports billions of devices globally and has been used by developers, agencies and creative studios to create AR activations for brands across industry verticals including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. 8th Wall has powered WebAR experiences for top brands such as Nike, Porsche, Sony Pictures, Burger King, General Mills, British Gas, Heineken, McDonald’s, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, Red Bull, Adidas, COACH and more. Learn more about 8th Wall at www.8thwall.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af29d9c9-585c-4499-a81a-47345aa4c3f2