Johan Norberg’s New & Improved Web Series Debuts November 17

ERIE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do shipping containers, free speech, and coffee all have in common? More than just innovations, these pioneering ecosystems dramatically changed the way we work, play, and express ourselves. Beginning today popular author, commentator and Free To Choose Network’s Executive Editor Johan Norberg launches a new web series, Johan Norberg’s New and Improved, exposing the stories of these incredible, often surprising improvements to our lives.



Viewers can join Norberg’s innovation adventure every two weeks as he explores what makes our modern world incredible—from PCs to fertilizer to credit cards and even the understated genius of a simple umbrella. The first episode of Johan Norberg’s New and Improved, “The Container,” premieres November 17 exclusively on Free to Choose Network’s social media.

New and Improved is based on Norberg’s book, Open: The Story of Human Progress, and it is the second web series Norberg has created for Free To Choose Network (FTCN). In 2015, FTCN launched the weekly Dead Wrong series, in which Johan dispelled misinformation, myths and outright lies. His contrarian style drew audiences looking for truth-based facts in an alternative-facts era. That series ran four years and attracted more than 15 million views.

Norberg is also a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute in Washington D.C. and the European Centre for International Political Economy in Brussels. He has served as host and co-writer of 12 documentary films with FTCN.

Norberg has written books on a broad range of topics, including global economics and popular science. His book In Defense of Global Capitalism has been published in more than 25 countries. Progress: Ten Reasons to Look Forward to the Future was called “a blast of good sense” by The Economist, and a “book of the year” in The Guardian, The Economist, and The Observer.

Norberg was awarded the Distinguished Sir Antony Fisher Memorial Award from the Atlas Foundation, the Walter Judd Freedom Award, the Julian Simon Memorial Award, and the gold medal from the German Hayek Stiftung, that year shared with Margaret Thatcher. He received his M.A. in the History of Ideas from the University of Stockholm.

Free To Choose® Network is a global entertainment and distribution organization focused on creating compelling documentaries and series for public television. The 501(c)3 organization is headquartered in Erie, PA.

