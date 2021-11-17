Wedge Continues Momentum, Unveils Product Enhancements and New Mobile Experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage, today announced the release of the Wedge Hire mobile app and several new product features. In addition, the company also welcomed four team members to support its continued growth.



Wedge CEO Matt Baxter shared, “2021 has been a busy year for us, spent focused on building out our product and our team because we can’t have one without the other. As a result, we’ve been able to introduce a series of upgrades, including our mobile app. All of this helps recruiters and candidates connect faster, no matter their location or time zone. Given the pressure created by the Great Resignation, our solutions have become increasingly important as companies scale their hiring efforts.”

Wedge Hire is available in the Apple App Store, enabling recruiters to invite candidates to interview, get notified about completed “Wedges” and review submissions from their mobile device, able to access the videos anytime, anywhere. Along with the app, Wedge launched six new features designed to create a more personalized interview experience, which includes:

Custom Video Questions: Recruiters can record and upload videos to use as questions during the interview.

Recruiters can record and upload videos to use as questions during the interview. Intros and Outros: Without requiring a response, these videos allow the company to greet their candidates, offer an introduction or thank you and share next steps.

Without requiring a response, these videos allow the company to greet their candidates, offer an introduction or thank you and share next steps. Notification Preferences: This update gives everyone with a Wedge account the option to choose which notifications they receive based on specific jobs and users.

This update gives everyone with a Wedge account the option to choose which notifications they receive based on specific jobs and users. Customized Invite Emails: New editing functionality makes it possible to tailor the invite emails by job or candidate.

New editing functionality makes it possible to tailor the invite emails by job or candidate. Customized Prep Time: Change how long candidates get to prepare for each question.

Change how long candidates get to prepare for each question. Company Branding: The addition of the hiring company’s logo to each step of the interview helps reinforce brand identity.

Wedge made a series of key hires this year, helping to facilitate these enhancements. Jessica Hewitt as UI Designer, Andrew Bossie as Software Engineer, Nate Lokers as Front-End Engineer and Landon Ferrier as Mobile App Developer have joined the Wedge team.

Baxter concluded, “We’re thrilled to welcome Jessica, Andrew, Nate and Landon. Their expertise and contributions helped drive our latest updates, making Wedge well-positioned ahead of 2022. We’re transforming the way recruiters and candidates interact, giving job seekers the opportunity to tell their stories on their time while giving recruiters the chance to get to know their candidates better. Wedge is changing the way hiring happens.”

About Wedge