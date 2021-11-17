Digital Signage Federation and Questex Announce Partnership for DSE 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today announces the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) will join the conference as an Industry Association partner. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



DSF is a not-for-profit independent voice of the digital signage industry, reflecting the diverse constituencies that make up the industry. Since its inception in 2010, DSF has provided a strong foundation for the advancement of the industry. DSF has established Privacy Standards that have been cited in national publications and before Congress. DSF has also established the Seal of Professional Excellence to provide a graphic representation of its members’ commitment to excellence in business practices.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Digital Signage Federation as an Industry Association partner for Digital Signage Experience 2022. The DSF has been a steadfast partner and proponent of the event since its inception and, with this critical relaunch of the event in 2022, we’re proud and grateful that the DSF has again endorsed the event now under new leadership by Questex,” said Marian Sandberg, VP/Market Leader for DSE at Questex.

As part of the agreement, the DSF will be featured as an official industry trade association sponsor of DSE. Members of the DSF will receive special association discounts for passes to the conference program as well as other association benefits. In addition, the DSF will be producing a track of live educational sessions leveraging its best-in-class online micro-credential course catalogue.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Digital Signage Experience and to be able to provide our members with tangible benefits to attend and exhibit,” said Len Dudis, Vice Chairman of the Digital Signage Federation Board of Directors. “For over a decade, our members have exhibited at the DSE’s predecessor event. We know how important attending education sessions, walking the show floor and days of networking are for our members and others in the ecosystem.”

To learn more about DSE 2022, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com. Get on the Guestlist here .

For additional information about DSF member benefits or member renewals contact Brian Gorg, DSF Executive Director at bgorg@digitalsignagefederation.org

About the Digital Signage Federation

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) is the only not-for-profit independent voice of the digital signage industry, reflecting the diverse constituencies that make up our ecosystem. Our goal is to continue building a strong foundation for the advancement of the industry. To this end, we partner with our members and key organizations to provide education, networking, and advocacy to continue moving the growth of the industry forward. So, whether you are launching a new ad-based network or you’ve been around since the inception of digital signage, our hope is that through membership, you will find the resources you need to thrive.

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

