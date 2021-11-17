New Estimates Project Mexico's Legal Cannabis Sales to Reach USD $2.1 Billion Within Four Years of Retail Market Launch

Cancun, Mexico, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giadha A. DeCarcer, Founder and Executive Chair of New Frontier Data (https://newfrontierdata.com), the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the cannabis industry worldwide, will present the opening keynote for the CannabiSalud Business & Investment Conference taking place November 18-20 in Cancun, Mexico. The three-day event focuses on business and investment opportunities emerging from Latin America’s industrial, medical and recreational cannabis industries, all with an emphasis on Mexico’s potential market and its expected importance for the entire region’s cannabis markets.

In her presentation, “Cannabis Industry Global Trends: Spotlight on Latin America and Mexico,” DeCarcer will present the latest data on current and emerging cannabis opportunities both globally and in Latin America, providing critical context as Mexico’s legal cannabis market begins to take shape and serve as a bridge between North America’s mature cannabis markets and the budding markets across Latin America.

New Frontier Data’s participation in the event is designed to provide an assessment of the prominence and importance of Mexico’s cannabis markets from a regional and global perspective, going beyond local consumption to better understand its potential role in the emerging global cannabis trade arena.

“It is critical Mexico establishes its framework for legal medical and adult-use cannabis with an eye on opportunities for tomorrow’s global cannabis trade," said DeCarcer. “Mexico is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between the mature North American cannabis markets and the nascent markets coming online throughout Latin America. With large domestic markets, strong public interest and support, and low production costs, there is plenty of room for rapid growth in Latin America at the expense of its $12 billion illicit markets.”

Attendees will receive a copy of New Frontier Data’s El Informe Global de Cannabis: Panorama en America Latina, a report built upon New Frontier Data’s first-of-its-kind, custom predictive modeling. The report incorporates unique regulatory and consumer data from each market detailed to explore opportunities and challenges that lay ahead.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the global cannabis industry, delivering solutions that enable investors, operators, advertisers, brands, researchers and policy makers to assess, understand, engage and transact with the cannabis industry and its consumers.

Our mission is to inform policy and commercial activity for the global legal cannabis industry. We maintain a neutral position on the merits of cannabis legalization through comprehensive and transparent data analysis and projections that shape industry trends, dynamics, demand and opportunity drivers. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a presence in Europe, Latin America and Africa. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit us at www.NewFrontierData.com.

