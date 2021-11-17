ThinkOn Recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Program Winner and a Fastest Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkOn Inc. is pleased to announce it is ranked 451 on this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. In addition, Deloitte ranked ThinkOn in 47th place on its Technology Fast 50™ list for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

“We are delighted to be included in this year’s Deloitte rankings both in Canada as well as North America,” says Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO, ThinkOn. “The entire ThinkOn Team, as well as our partners and customers, are critical to our success. As such, I would like to say thank you to all those people who have allowed us to achieve this identification. I look forward to continuing our growth and, more importantly, providing data protection services that make a difference, delivered by a team of true professionals.”

To be eligible for Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Companies must also have been in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

“Each year, the Technology Fast 500™ shines a light on leading innovators in technology, and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice-chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent, transform, and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations, and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™. To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™, companies must meet the Fast 500™ criteria as well as be headquartered and conduct research and development activities within Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ ranking recognizes the world-class achievements and tremendous evolution of the Canadian technology sector. The list distinguishes the 50 fastest growing Canadian technology companies with the highest percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

ThinkOn is proudly Canadian and an industry leader in Canadian cloud security standards. Its alignment with stringent technical requirements and principles on data sovereignty and compliance makes it the go-to cloud provider for the Canadian federal government and other organizations within the broader public and private sectors.

“As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year’s Fast 50™ winners,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50™ companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business.”

About ThinkOn Inc.

ThinkOn Inc. is a cloud service provider dedicated to solving complex data problems with its portfolio of turnkey Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution model empowers over 150 value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of more than 1800 businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. ThinkOn Cloud Services are engineered for high availability and scalability to securely host, manage, and store all types of data workloads with industry-leading technology platforms.

www.thinkon.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a U.K. private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the U.S. member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

For further information: (press only) contact Sarah Finney, Director of Marketing, ThinkOn, Inc. 1-844-888-4465 sarah.finney@thinkon.com