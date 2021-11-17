Maru announces two senior leadership appointments in its media and technology division

TORONTO and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group (‘Maru’) the global CX and insights software and advisory services company has announced two senior promotions at Maru/Matchbox.



Patricia Chapin-Bayley (Trish) is promoted to the position of President, West Region and head of Technology & Media verticals. Loukas Tziotis has been promoted to Managing Director, Media, Entertainment, and Technology.

These key appointments come as Maru aligns its West region for rapid expansion. Ged Parton, Maru Group CEO, said, “Innovation and fresh thinking is in our DNA. These changes are part of an initiative to optimize the efficiencies of our business model, leading to stronger delivery of client programs and faster growth.”

“Trish is a decisive, visionary executive with tremendous energy and ideas. I’m excited about the impact she’ll bring to our clients,” Parton said. “As an experienced strategist and research leader with an incredible track record, this new position is very much in Trish’s wheelhouse.”

Parton further stated, “Loukas is a very talented researcher and a genuine subject matter expert who always impresses our clients with his ability to add value. A committed, tireless leader, this promotion is well deserved.”

Ms. Chapin-Bayley has over 15 years experience in building out large-scale, global, digital research programs and insights communities, along with supporting innovation and client services. She has successfully led teams in the U.K., across Europe, and in the U.S. in the areas of technology, media, telco, entertainment, healthcare, and consumer-packaged goods. To further innovation in research, she also continues studies in data science.

Mr. Tziotis has been a valued member of the Maru team since 2016 and brings deep expertise in consumer insights and analytics to his new role. He has over 19 years of global experience and expertise advising and helping brands across multiple industries grow through innovation, renovation, and in-market activation.

The appointments are effective immediately.

Craig MacPherson

media@marugroup.net

About Maru Group

SOFTWARE + ADVISORY SERVICES

Maru is a world leading CX and insights software and advisory services company. Maru was founded to disrupt the data and insight delivery industry with a combination of software and advisory services delivering data in real-time via a unique service model. Maru helps its clients make informed decisions in near real-time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience and access to the best minds in research. Maru’s flexible service model means our clients can choose to self-serve our software directly to create, launch, and analyze projects; or choose to utilize our software with knowledgeable support from insights experts. Maru successfully delivers major national and international CX and CEM programs for enterprise organizations.



