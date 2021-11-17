The Worldwide Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Industry is Expected to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by Type (Method Development & Validation, Cell-based Assays, Stability Testing, Heavy Metal Testing, Thermal Analysis, Cleaning Validation), End-user (Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare analytical testing services market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Growth in the market is driven by the rising trend of outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies, an increasing number of clinical trials, and the rising acceptance of the QbD approach in pharma research and manufacturing.

The batch-release testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, by type, in the healthcare analytical testing services market, in the forecast period

On the basis of type, the healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into bioanalytical testing, physical characterization, method development & validation, stability testing, batch-release testing, raw material testing, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring services.

In the forecast period, batch-release testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, by type. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the utility of these services in ensuring that pharmaceutical products are compliant with regulations and meet specifications within the marketing authorization (MA) or Clinical Trial Dossier (CTD). Within the batch-release testing segment, the dissolution testing services segment holds the highest market share and is growing at the highest rate in the forecast period.

In the bioanalytical testing services segment, cell-based assay services holds the highest share in the market in the forecast period

The bioanalytical testing services segment holds the highest share during the forecast period. Within this segment, cell-based assay services holds the highest market share. This high market share can be attributed to the usage of cell-based assays in high-throughput screening, which has increased due to their ability to provide relevant in vivo biological information, consequently accelerating the process of drug discovery.

The medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, by end user, in the healthcare analytical testing services market, in the forecast period

In this report, the healthcare analytical testing services market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and contract research organizations (CROs), by end user. The medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market in the forecast period.

The high growth rate of the segment maybe attributed to increasing demand by OEMs for more services and expertise, evolving regulatory scenarios, technological advancements in medical devices, and the adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing driving the demand for healthcare analytical testing services among medical device companies.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the healthcare analytical testing services market, by region, in the forecast period

The healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate, by region, in the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting manufacturing and drug R&D operations to the region, making this region a major destination for drug discovery and development. Moreover, the large number of qualified researchers and the low cost of operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, have supported this trend.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Overview

4.2 North America: Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Type

4.3 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Geographic Mix

4.4 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Regional Mix (2020-2025)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Focus on Analytical Testing of Biologics & Biosimilars

5.2.1.2 Increasing Outsourcing of Analytical Testing by Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials

5.2.1.4 Rising Acceptance of the Quality-By-Design Approach in Pharma Research and Manufacturing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Specialized Testing

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Specific Requirements of Innovative Formulations and Medical Devices

5.2.4.2 Need to Improve the Sensitivity of Bioanalytical Methods

5.2.4.3 Rising Costs of Bioanalytical Testing Methods and Technology

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.3.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario

5.6 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario in the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market

5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.8 Value Chain Analysis: Drug Development & Manufacturing Process

5.9 Patent Analysis: Bioanalytical Testing

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Case Study 1: Wellstat Therapeutics & Almac Group

5.10.2 Case Study 2: Method Development Case Study

5.11 Technological Analysis in Healthcare Analytical Testing Services

5.11.1 LIMS (Laboratory Information Systems) Platforms

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.13.1.1 Highly Fragmented Market Despite Ongoing Consolidation

5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.13.2.1 Technical Expertise of Specific Market Players

5.13.3 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.13.3.1 Large Number of Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Companies at the Regional Level

5.13.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.13.4.1 Rising Pressure on Pharmaceutical Companies to Increase ROI, and R&D Productivity

5.13.5 Threat from Substitutes

5.13.5.1 Rising Preference by Pharmaceutical Companies for Outsourcing Drug Development

6 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services

6.3 Physical Characterization Services

6.4 Method Development & Validation Services

6.5 Raw Material Testing Services

6.6 Batch-Release Testing Services

6.7 Stability Testing Services

6.8 Microbial Testing Services

6.9 Environmental Monitoring Services

7 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Dominate the Healthcare Testing Services Market

7.3 Medical Device Companies

7.3.1 R&D Spending on Medical Device Development Has Increased in Recent Years

7.4 Contract Research Organizations

7.4.1 Increasing Focus on Outsourcing Will Support Market Growth

8 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

9.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market

9.3 Revenue Share Analysis

9.3.1 Revenue Analysis for Key Players in the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market

9.4 Market Share Analysis

9.4.1 Market Share Analysis: Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.5.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market

9.5.1.1 Stars

9.5.1.2 Pervasive Players

9.5.1.3 Emerging Leaders

9.5.1.4 Participants

9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2020)

9.6.1 Progressive Companies

9.6.2 Dynamic Companies

9.6.3 Starting Blocks

9.6.4 Responsive Companies

9.7 Competitive Benchmarking

9.7.1 Company Service Footprint (20 Companies)

9.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.8.1 Service Launches & Approvals

9.8.2 Deals

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Eurofins Scientific

10.1.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

10.1.3 SGS

10.1.4 Charles River Laboratories

10.1.5 Wuxi Apptec

10.1.6 PPD

10.1.7 Element Materials Technology

10.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.1.9 Pace Analytical Services

10.1.10 Intertek Group

10.1.11 Merck KGaA

10.1.12 Danaher Corporation

10.1.13 Source Bioscience

10.1.14 Almac Group

10.1.15 Icon

10.1.16 ALS Life Sciences

10.1.17 Frontage Laboratories

10.1.18 Steris

10.1.19 Sartorius AG

10.2 Other Emerging Players

10.2.1 Syneos Health

10.2.2 Medpace Holdings

10.2.3 LGC Limited (Cinven)

10.2.4 Anacura

10.2.5 Impact Analytical

10.2.6 CD Biosciences

11 Appendix

