BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, inside information, 17th November 2021 at 17:20 EET

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Claims of the patent application for the manufacturing of the ARTEBONE® product have been approved in the USA

Manufacturing claims for BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc's (“Company”) patent application for “A METHOD FOR PREPARING A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION AND A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION” have been approved in the United States. The Company has notified the US patent office that it approves the decision. The patent office will grant the patent after the approval of the Company, after which the Company's ARTEBONE® product’s manufacturing process has been patented in all countries where it has been applied for.

The product patent claims have already been approved and the patent granted earlier (company release on 7th April 2020).

CEO Ilkka Kangasniemi: "The long-running corona pandemic has significantly delayed patent approval process in the United States. We are pleased that the patent application of our product manufacturing method has now been processed and also approved, as it will significantly strengthen our U.S. patent portfolio.”

This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through a representative of the afore mentioned contact person on 17 November 2021 at 17:20 (UTC+2:00).

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares have been listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.