Worldwide Gasket and Seals Industry to 2025 - Increasing Need to Improve Efficiency of Engineered Equipment is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the gasket and seals market and it is poised to grow by $18.36 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period. The report on the gasket and seals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in adoption of seals and gaskets by automotive industry and increasing need to improve efficiency of engineered equipment.



The gasket and seals market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The gasket and seals market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Automotive

Industrial machinery

Electrical and electronics

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the growth in aftermarket sales as one of the prime reasons driving the gasket and seals market growth during the next few years.



The report on gasket and seals market covers the following areas:

Gasket and seals market sizing

Gasket and seals market forecast

Gasket and seals market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gasket and seals market vendors that include AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, Boyd Corp., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg FST GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB. Also, the gasket and seals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SKF

Aesseal Plc

Boyd Corp.

Dana Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

Flowserve Corp.

Freudenberg FST GmbH

Smiths Group Plc

Tenneco Inc.

Trelleborg AB

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mg010e