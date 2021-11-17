Global Gel Documentation Systems Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Avantor, Cleaver Scientific and Corning Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gel Documentation Systems Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the gel documentation systems market and it is poised to grow by $49.99 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period. The report on the gel documentation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the use of molecular biology techniques in clinical practice and rise in automation in the healthcare industry.
The gel documentation systems market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The gel documentation systems market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Hospitals and diagnostic centers
- Pharma and biotech companies
- Academic and research institutes
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing healthcare expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the gel documentation systems market growth during the next few years.
The report on gel documentation systems market covers the following areas:
- Gel documentation systems market sizing
- Gel documentation systems market forecast
- Gel documentation systems market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gel documentation systems market vendors that include Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Sciences Ltd., Cleaver Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Gel Co. Inc., General Electric Co., SDI Group plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the gel documentation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
7. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
8. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avantor Inc.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cleaver Scientific Ltd.
- Corning Inc.
- Endress Hauser Group Services AG
- Gel Co. Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- SDI Group plc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
9. Appendix
