Jump-Starting Indigenous Connectivity: Webinar on Real-World Projects

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) invites interested parties and fund-raisers to hear about the journey of three inspiring, Indigenous-led projects that will help bridge the digital divide – and learn what can be done to keep the momentum going.



In its goal to promote a trusted internet for Canadians, CIRA is confronting a daily reality for Indigenous communities, says webinar panelist Dr. Randy Radney, Education Manager, Tŝilhqot’in National Government, B.C. “We welcome this new focus for CIRA,” stated Dr. Radney, “With its special emphasis on funding internet-related projects that benefit Indigenous communities.” The Tŝilhqot’in project is a CIRA-funded demo of an innovative way to connect remote communities, supported by non-profit i-VALLEY Association and Rock Networks Inc.

Other panelists include Christine Smith-Martin, Executive Director, Coastal First Nations - Great Bear Initiative Society, and Denise Williams, CEO, First Nations Technology Council. The moderator is Madeleine Redfern, Chief Operating Officer at CanArctic Inuit Networks, and former Mayor of Iqaluit.

They will focus on a real-world path to:

Learn about Indigenous-led internet projects where communities are taking internet issues into their own hands.

Learn about CIRA’s Community Investment Program and the new emphasis being placed on funding internet-related projects that benefit Indigenous communities.

Support the path to reconciliation: CIRA will donate $10 to the National Centre on Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) on behalf of each person who attends this event.

The webinar is being held:

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Panel: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET

Please follow this link to attend; there is no charge:

https://member.cira.ca/Events/Virtual_Meet-up/November_2021.aspx?WebsiteKey=fd912e04-394b-40ac-8034-b73df704c340

