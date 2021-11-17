Global Mixer Grinder Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mixer Grinder Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mixer Grinders are multipurpose kitchen appliances used during regular activities of food preparation. These are the basic kitchen appliances used in residences. It is used for pureeing, blending, mincing, grating, and crushing of ingredients while preparing food. Residential mixer grinders are operated by the principle of gear-driven mechanism by rotating the beaters in a bowl. This is enclosed with a blender jar that is has a cap at the top of the appliance to avoid spillage of ingredients while being operated by end-users. In addition, it also has a rotating blade at the bottom that uniformly blends the raw ingredients. Products with better innovative design, technology, and ability to perform multi-functions in food processing are expected to remain attractive among end-users. This has boosted the demand for residential mixer grinders.

Mixer Grinders are often known to have both commercial and home versions and only the home version for some appliances, such as blenders, and coffee makers. Mixer Grinders market is expected to witness growth in the coming years, owing to the growing living standards of the people, especially in the developing regions. The main factor that will likely drive the demand Mixer Grinders is the development of innovative products in the market. As modern-day people are working in a hectic lifestyle, they will require appliances that can work fast and efficiently in lesser time. Such concerns have led to the development perform multi-functions at the same time. This has led to the development of various multifunctional Mixer Grinders in the market which have high growth opportunity in the market. These Mixer Grinders are likely to witness strong demand in the coming future due to the need for easy kitchen work and the emergence of the modular kitchen.

Major drivers of the global residential mixer grinder market include working women/ individual living people who are having lack of time for cooking, surge in spending capacity of consumers, increase in the number of residences, rise in dependency on smart kitchen appliances, and penetration of products through major specialty retail sectors and online platforms. In addition, rapid urbanization in emerging economies and adoption of expensive premium residential mixer grinders across the globe are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. However, higher prices of the product and risks associated with the product while handling are major restraints of the market. Development of new and innovative products, targeting new customers, and penetration of products through e-commerce are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.

People in the market are looking for products that are convenient to use and at the same time in their affordability range. The capacity and functionality of products are other important factors that are looked upon when consumers buy mixer grinder or similar appliances in the market. To meet varying demand from customers, manufacturers are working on incorporating robotic technologies in mixer and grinders to provide a user-friendly interface and enable ease of operations.

The coronavirus pandemic laid sudden lockdown all over the globe hence, impacted the mixer grinder market very badly. The COVID-19 affected the restaurants, offices, juice shops and other businesses very badly and mizer grinder market is one of the categories which are sold and have customers in huge number. That lockdown in FY 2020 halt the logistics, manufacturing as well as the sales of the mixer grinders. However, the Work From Home culture inducsed the need of Mixer Ginders especially coffee grinders and small compact grinders at home work space. Also, the opening of lockdown has increased the sales mixer grinder market and also expected to grow through out the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Growing Average Per Capita expenditure on Small Kitchen Appliances is Driving the Market

Per Capita Expenditure on small kitchen appliances is showing the upward trend and this is signifying the growth of Mixer Grinder Market. The Mixer Grinder Market has shown an increasing sales over past 5 years and increasing work from home signifying increase in small kitchen appliances market.

These small kitchen appliances are making the work more easy and time saving, therefore, has been growing their presence across offices, restaurants and homes.

Asia Pacific is Witnessing Largest Consumer

The maximum number of mixer grinder market functions in regions of China followed by India then United States, Brazil and Indonesia making Asia Pacific the largest market of Mixer Grinder.

The largest consumer of mixer grinder witnessed by asian countries because of high population, homes and small businesses acquiring the mixer grinder for various purposes making this region the largest consumer fo mixers and North America has been the fastest growing market for the same.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXCEUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints/ Challenges

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Value Chain/ Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Insights on Consumer Buying Behaviour in Mixer Grinder Market

4.8 Insights on Technological Disruption in Mixer Grinder Market

4.9 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Stand Mixer

5.1.2 Traditional Mixer

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Multi-brands Stores

5.2.2 Exclusive Stores

5.2.3 Online Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle- East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Bosch Global

6.2.2 Whirlpool Corporation

6.2.3 Haier Inc.

6.2.4 AB Electrolux

6.2.5 Panasonic

6.2.6 Morphy Richards

6.2.7 Philips

6.2.8 Havells

6.2.9 LG

6.2.10 Samsung



7 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



8 DISCLAIMER



9 ABOUT US



