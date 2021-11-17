Splash Beverage Group and AB ONE Sign Distribution Agreement for TapouT, Copa di Vino, and Pulpoloco Marking Splash’s Largest Single Distribution Deal to Date

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that AB ONE, a network of corporately-owned distribution operations, will expand the availability of Splash Beverage’s TapouT performance drink, Copa di Vino wine by the glass, and Pulpoloco sangria throughout its entire network.

The AB One distribution network will cover large new markets for the Splash brands incremental to those independent Anheuser Busch wholesalers previously gained in the Copa di Vino acquisition in December of 2020. AB One’s distribution organization covers key US markets like New York, Boston and Los Angeles.

"This agreement formalizes and significantly expands our current multi-state distribution footprint with Anheuser-Busch distributors and AB ONE. InBev’s AB ONE distribution organization is arguably one of the most effective distribution partners you can align with. We couldn't be more pleased”, stated Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO.

“We could not be more excited to be working with a distribution partner like AB ONE with their level of coverage, strength of execution and diligent customer service,” said Bill Meissner, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Splash. “This distribution agreement marks a major milestone for Splash and our brands, making them available to millions of new consumers from New York City to Los Angeles. We believe AB ONE is very intentional in their choice of brands, and we see this agreement as further confirmation of Splash’s brand development and growth strategy.”

AB ONE is owned by AB-InBev who purchased Anheuser-Busch in 2008. AB ONE serves approximately 50,000 accounts including retail stores, restaurants, bars, and venues across multiple states in the U.S.

TapouT is an international lifestyle brand that has been at the forefront of Mixed Martial Arts since its inception in 1997. TapouT beverages include a complete line of high-performance sports drinks. TapouT Performance features an advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits and restores what the body loses through physical exertion with 6 key vitamins, 3 antioxidants and all 5 electrolytes.

Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. A ready to drink wine glass that can go anywhere without the need for a bottle, corkscrew or glass.

Premium Pulpoloco sangria is crafted and imported from Spain. It is a light-bodied, fruity, and refreshing sangria made of the best blend of true Spanish ingredients. The product is aseptically filled and packed in a unique eco-friendly CartoCan. This process allows for the true flavors of authentic Spanish sangria to show and extends shelf life without adding any preservatives.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

About AB ONE and Anheuser-Busch

AB ONE is the wholly owned distribution network of Anheuser-Busch. AB ONE sells and delivers a robust portfolio of beer, spirits, wine and nonalcoholic beverages operating in 10 Divisions across the states including California, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

